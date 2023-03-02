Global Undercarriage Components Market size is expected to grow $66.00 Mn in 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 1.32% per year
The Global Undercarriage Components Market was $61.00 Mn USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 1.32% year on year, it will reach $66.00 Mn USD in 2029.
Global Undercarriage Components Market Overview
The various components of a car that are located below the ground are referred to as "undercarriage components." The engine, transmission, axles, and tires are some of these parts. The parts of the undercarriage are crucial because they keep the car moving. They also have an impact on how the car drives and maneuvers in various environments.
This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of aircraft in commercial and military sectors, which is resulting in an increase in the demand for Undercarriage Components. Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increase in airlines' fleet size, as well as an increased number of passengers carried by these airlines. Additionally, the advent of advanced technologies such as autonomous flight systems is expected to drive the market growth over the next few years.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Track chains are the most common type of undercarriage component. They connect the vehicle's wheels to the tracks on the ground. Track rollers or carrier rollers help move the vehicle along the tracks by pushing it forward or backward. Shoes connect the track chain to the track roller or carrier roller. Sprockets and segments help power the vehicle along by turning its wheels. Idlers keep the wheel from spinning when it's at a stop, while tension groups keep the wheel from slipping off of the track when it's in motion.
Undercarriage Components are used in construction, mining, agriculture and forestry. They are essential for movement of vehicles and equipment below ground. The application of Undercarriage Components has increased with the growth of these industries. In construction, they are used in roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects. In mining, they are used to move coal and other minerals underground. Agriculture employs Undercarriage Components to move crops and livestock. Forestry uses them to transport logs and lumber.
Around the world, undercarriage parts are becoming more and more common. Manufacturers have expanded into new markets in Asia Pacific, where there has been the most growth as a result of rising demand. As businesses try to take advantage of the sizable automobile market in the region, Europe is also experiencing rapid expansion. Significant increase is also being observed in North America and South America as businesses attempt to tap into these regions' expanding marketplaces. Undercarriage parts are in higher demand in the Middle East and Africa as automakers try to take advantage of these expanding markets.
Prominent Key Players of the Undercarriage Components Market
The major competitors of Undercarriage Components market include Thyssenkrupp Komatsu XCMG Titan International Caterpillar Daechang Forging Topy Industry Shantui John Deere USCO. These companies produce a variety of undercarriage components for a wide range of vehicles. Some of the key products that these companies offer include landing gear systems, suspension systems, steering systems, engine mounts, tires, brakes, exhaust systems, interiors, window frames etc. Thyssenkrupp Komatsu XCMG Titan International Caterpillar Daechang Forging Topy Industry Shantui John Deere USCO is considered to be the leading player in this market due to its wide range of products and aggressive marketing campaigns. Other Leading Players in this market include: AGCO corporation (USA), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan), JCB Group
Key Market Segments Table: Undercarriage Components Market
Based on types, the Undercarriage Components market is primarily split into:
• Track Chains
• Track Roller or Carrier Roller
• Track Shoes
• Sprockets and Segments
• Idlers and Tension Groups
Based on applications, the Undercarriage Components market covers:
• Construction
• Mining
• Agriculture & Forestry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The "undercarriage components market" has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The main cause of this is the rise in demand for these goods brought on by the concern over the spread of COVID-19. The demand for these products has prompted manufacturers to significantly increase output, and it is anticipated that this demand will persist in the upcoming years. Over the past three years, a protracted war between Russia and Ukraine has claimed increasing numbers of civilian lives on both sides. One of the biggest effects of this battle has been on the market for undercarriage components.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Undercarriage Components Market
Growing investments in infrastructure development, increased need for heavy trucks, and expanding demand from the construction and transportation industries are all factors influencing this expansion. The industry leader in undercarriage components is Thyssenkrupp AG. Several significant obstacles are currently being faced by the "Undercarriage Components" sector. One of the most significant factors is the rising demand for durable goods. New technologies that can raise the calibre and longevity of these components have emerged as a result of this.
The business is additionally being challenged by other sectors like aerospace and military. This competition has resulted in lower prices for these products, which has made them more affordable for consumers.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders
• The Undercarriage Components Market Research study includes a market overview of the sectors' consumers, rivals, and other market factors.
• In the study, the market's size is assessed in terms of both volume and value.
• The market for undercarriage components provides an illustration of how a marketing team may set a business apart from its rivals by taking a close
look at how they are positioned.
• Thyssenkrupp, Komatsu, XCMG, Titan International, Caterpillar, Daechang Forging, Topy Industry, Shantui, John Deere, USCO, Hitachi Construction
Machinery, Verhoeven Group, Taiheiyo Seiki, Hoe Leong, and Valuepart are a few notable market participants.
