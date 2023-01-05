Submit Release
MDC warns of damaged boat accesses in locations where water levels are low

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging the public to use caution when using MDC boat accesses in locations where water levels are low as some boat ramps have sustained damage over the course of several months due to low water levels. Notable areas where water levels are low are along the Missouri River and around the Lake of the Ozarks.

“The water levels have been too low near the ends of the ramp, so when boats are loaded back on to trailers, the propeller wash excavates a hole just below the ramp,” explained MDC Central Regional Resource Management Supervisor John George. “As a result, trailers have been damaged when the tires fall into those holes.”

MDC staff are currently working to fill holes at affected accesses, but the public is urged to use caution and report damaged accesses to MDC at (573) 815-7900.

