FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 9, 2022

CONTACT: John Gage

(531) 510-8529

John.Gage@Nebraska.gov

Governor-Elect Pillen Announces Nationwide Search for Corrections head, Selects Additional Directors

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Ted Ford Webb of Ford Webb Associates will assist in a national search for a director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Governor-elect Pillen also announced Don Arp Jr. will lead the Nebraska Crime Commission and Ed Toner will be Nebraska's Chief Information Officer.

Search Firm for Department of Correctional Services

Ford Webb Associates is a national executive search firm based in Concord, Massachusetts. Ted Ford Webb of Ford Webb Associates has recruited over 100 cabinet members for 52 governors. He has additionally assisted in the searches for university presidents, Fortune 500 CEOs, and hundreds of executives and leaders for businesses, non-profits, and grassroots organizations.

"This search firm has a long track record of finding the best candidates for agency directors nationally and in Nebraska," said Governor-elect Pillen. "As we search for the next candidate to lead the Department of Correctional Services, my administration will be looking for someone who understands the importance of law and order to keep Nebraskans safe. The next director will help lead the expansion of our corrections capacity and will share my vision of making sure every agency is run efficiently and effectively."

Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue as the Interim Director of the Department of Correctional Services until a permanent director is appointed.

Nebraska Crime Commission

"Don will continue the work of the Crime Commission to make sure Nebraska's public safety agencies perform at a high level," said Governor-elect Pillen and Lieutenant Governor-elect Joe Kelly. "In his role, he will continue supporting law enforcement by supplying their needs and making the commission more service focused."

Arp has been the Executive Director of the Nebraska Crime Commission since 2019. He previously worked for the Sate of Nebraska, leading their operational excellence initiatives first for the Center of Operational Excellence and then for the Division of Children and Family Services at the Department of Health and Human Services. In his work, he has helped the Crime Commission, the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab, the Brand Committee , and numerous other state agencies to improve their operations and performance. Arp holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Master of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Office of the CIO

"Ed shares my vision of running government like a business," said Governor-elect Pillen. "All of us from the business world understand the importance of technology for our future. We have to make sure government makes significant technological advances in the next year so that we can innovative and create more value for the Nebraska taxpayers."

Toner has been the Chief Information Officer for the State of Nebraska since 2015. Previously, he served as the Director of IT Global and Operations at First Data in Omaha. Toner also worked at Ameritrade as a Six Sigma Black Belt and also as Director of IT Enterprise Operations for TD Ameritrade Technology Group. he holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University.

###