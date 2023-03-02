Global urea market is expanding at a CAGR of 2.00% , according to the types and applications
The Global Urea Market was $44.00 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 2.00% year on year, it will reach $50.50 Billion USD in 2029.
Global Urea Market Overview
— Revas
An example of a nitrogen-containing chemical used as fertilizer is urea. Additionally, it is employed in the production of explosives and pharmaceuticals. Foods containing urea, a frequent component of urine, include meat, dairy products, and vegetables.
The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of urea for crop production, rising demand from various industrial applications, and the advent of new technologies. Major players in the global Urea market are BASF SE (Germany), CNPC Ltd. (China), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Ineos Group plc (UK). These companies are engaged in producing various types of urea, targeting different markets across the globe. Some of the major products offered by these companies include diammonium urea, ammonium nitrate, and ammonia gas.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Urea is a nitrogenous compound found in the body that is used to create energy. Urea is divided into two types based on its size: large granules and small granules. The large granule type is used more often because it is more absorbable and less likely to cause kidney problems. The small granule type is less commonly used but has been found to be more effective in treating certain conditions.
Urea is a nitrogen-containing compound that is produced by the oxidation of ammonia. It is used as a nitrogen fertilizer and can also be used in livestock feeds, explosives, and pharmaceuticals. Urea has been used in agriculture for over 100 years and is currently the most popular nitrogen fertilizer. Urea is available in both granular and liquid form and can be applied using a number of methods, including broadcasting, application to the soil surface, or injection into irrigation systems. Urea has been shown to be effective at increasing crop yields and can help to prevent soil erosion and promote plant growth.
Urea is one of the most important agricultural products. It is used to create artificial fertilizer and to produce ethanol. The Urea market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for this product. The Urea market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in the production of maize and other crops, as well as increased usage of this product in various industries. The Urea market is highly fragmented and dominated by several key players. These players are able to provide high-quality products at reasonable prices.
Prominent Key Players of the Urea Market
The global urea market is segmented into animal feed, fertilizer, and other industrial end-users. Urea is the major raw material used in the production of animal feed, accounting for more than 60% of global urea production in 2016. The demand for urea has been increasing owing to the growing population and increasing livestock herds across the globe. QAFCO Yara KOCH SABIC is a leading player in the global urea market. The company offers a wide range of products such as urea anhydrous, ammonium citrate, potassium nitrate, and sodium nitrate. It also provides custom synthesis services to its customers. QAFCO Yara KOCH SABIC is estimated to hold a share of around 31% in the global urea market by 2020.
Key Market Segments Table: Urea Market
Based on types, the Urea market is primarily split into:
• Large Granule Urea
• Small Granule Urea
Based on applications, the Urea market covers:
• Agriculture
• Feed Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the demand for urea has increased significantly. Urea is a crucial chemical with several industrial and medicinal uses. The cost of urea has increased as a result of the rise in demand, with the average price per tonne reaching $2,760 in 2018. Although price fluctuations have been one effect of COVID-19 on the "urea market," there have also been other developments that are worth noting. India, for instance, has become a significant supplier of urea as a result of its sizable population and expanding industrial sector. Additionally, China's urea output is anticipated to increase quickly as a result of this.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Urea Market
Due to the rising demand for this substance in the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and other industrial sectors, the "Urea" market is expanding quickly. The market for urea is now dominated by a few significant competitors who are unable to satisfy the market's rising demands. Small businesses now find it harder to participate in and compete in the market due to low liquidity and pricing volatility. Some cosmetic products contain urea in ultra-small granule form because it is less prone to irritate the skin. The agriculture and feed sectors frequently employ the nitrogen-containing chemical urea. Although it may be used in different ways, fertilizer is the most typical application. Because urea is a powerful nitrogen fixer, it can transform atmospheric nitrogen into forms that plants can use. As a result, it is crucial to the production of crops. Additionally, urea may be added to gasoline, which has positive effects on the environment and energy.
But in order for the market to have sustainable growth, a number of issues must be resolved. The cost of urea is the first obstacle. Due to the high cost, the market's potential expansion has been constrained by the absence of many potential investors. The issue of scalability is another one.
