NINA BERGMAN JOINS PATRICK KILPATRICK & COSTAS MANDYLOR IN ACTION THRILLER DYING FOR LIVING

Dying for Living Poster 1

Nina Bergman

Patrick Kilpatrick

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Nina Bergman has joined the action thriller Dying for Living alongside veteran actors Patrick Kilpatrick, Costas Mandylor, Olivier Gruner, Al Sapienza, and Robert Miano. NBA Superstar Taurean Prince and jiu-jitsu world champion Rigan Machado are also part of the cast.

Dying for Living, Kilpatrick’s directorial debut, is the story of a vain, aging hitman who assembles his family (also professional hit people) that he abandoned a long time ago in Holland. Mayhem ensues.

Kilpatrick is known for Minority Report, Death Warrant, Last Man Standing, Eraser and Under Siege 2: Dark Territory. A film veteran of 200+ films and TV shows, he recently received Best Ensemble Cast award in Catalyst at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival (DTLAFF), Best Ensemble Cast in Borrowed Time III at the Las Vegas Film Festival, as well as Best Supporting Actor award in Borrowed Time III at the New Jersey Film Awards. Kilpatrick has worked with directors Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Antoine Fuqua among many others.

“Dying for Living is the first title under our production banner Uncommon Dialogue Films. Our goal is to elevate the action genre to the next level” said Kilpatrick, who also penned the script. "Nina is the perfect alchemy of raw beauty, acute acting chops and pinnacle action fighting skills. It is a privilege to go to work with such a combination of talents," he added.

Nina Bergman’s recent credits include Hell Hath No Fury, Doom: Annihilation and Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Patrick Kilpatrick is represented by Robert M. Nau Corporation. Nina Bergman is repped by Buchwald, Atlas Artists, and A3 Artists Agency.

Dying for Living Teaser

