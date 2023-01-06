NICOLAS OF PALM BEACH - The New Luxury Brand

Nicolas of Palm Beach Red Python HandBag by Nicolas of Palm Beach Soft Leather Black Quilted Handbag, Nicolas of Palm Beach Rare $365,000.00 Ring Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asking people to accept lower quality goods in a recession? Lisa Pamintuan, President of WorldIPI.com says “Bah Humbug”. To prove it, Pamintuan, who won the Irish Open at 14 and went on to play at Wimbledon and the US Open, has officially launched Nicholas of Palm Beach, a brand with pricing above most department stores but below some of the iconic brands of on the planet.

WorldIPI.com, known for its world class technologies, designs and Intellectual Properties has created a brand that delivers quality, but has something for everyone. Python Pocketbooks at $3,000.00 are not affordable by everyone, but a value in its category. Prices for Pleather Pocketbooks as low as $125.00. Fragrances are among the finest in the world but grounded at $200.00 for Eau de Parfum to slightly above popular department store fragrances.

The Nicolas of Palm Beach Challenge? Any potential customer that sends a picture of any used authentic luxury handbag from Channel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton or other high-end brand, the company, under this promotion will provide and assessment which can be used as a discount from its Nicolas of Palm Beach product. Customers who go to nicolasofpalmbeach.com and sends photos will be provided and appraisal by Nicolas of Palm Beach within 72 hours.

"Customers can forget about getting old handbags fixed, cleaned or even it is dated and makes a person look unfashionable for any reason under the (Florida) Sun and my company will take the challenge," says Pamintuan.

Jewelry is as high as $500,000.00 for a beautiful Paraiba Tennis Bracelet, while the signature Gold and Diamond Circle of Dolphins Logo necklace is $3,500.00.

Ms. Pamintuan says “Nobody has to buy knockoffs of our product. We are making the same necklace out of Sterling Silver, Gold Plated and Lab Diamonds… the real thing but under $1,000.”

Belts will be reversible and have the Circle of Diamonds and will be sold at introductory price for $100.00!

The principals WorldIPI.com has launched several billion-dollar industries and they expect the worth of Nicolas of Palm Beach to surpass $70,000,000.00 US in 2023. “Just imagine how Nicolas of Palm Beach would do if the world was not in a recession” says Pamintuan.

DOLFINÈ Pour Femme. Eau de parfum Nicolas of Palm Beach