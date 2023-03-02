Market size for Automotive Transmission valued at $115.90 billion USD to $137.80 billion in 2029 a CAGR of 2.46 percent
Global Automotive Transmission Market Overview
The system known as an automotive transmission directs a vehicle's engine power to its wheels. Both automatic and manual transmissions are a part of it. With an automatic gearbox, the automobile can start, stop, and shift gears entirely on its own. Although they might be more complicated and call for specialised expertise to operate, they are often more efficient than manual gearboxes. With manual gearboxes, the driver must use their hands to change ratios.
This growth is driven by rising demand for high-performing and fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as growing awareness about the need for transmissions that can withstand harsh driving conditions. In addition, technological advancements in transmission systems are also expected to contribute to the market’s growth over the next few years. Several factors are responsible for this growth, including increased investment in R&D pertaining to new transmission technologies and improved manufacturing processes. Furthermore, increasing demand from fleet operators and OEMs for transmissions that can be customized for their specific needs is also expected to propel the market forward over the next few years.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are basically two types of automotive transmissions-automatic and manual. Automatic transmissions use gears to change the speed and direction of the vehicle, while manual transmissions involve a person shifting gears manually. The market for automatic transmission is larger than the market for manual transmission, but both have their own advantages and disadvantages. Automotive manufacturers prefer automatic transmissions because they are easier to operate, but manual transmissions are more reliable in cold climates.
Due to fluctuating gasoline prices and the state of the transportation infrastructure, the passenger car category generated the most money. A result of the improving economic outlook in the United States and several developing economies, including China and India, the demand for passenger automobiles is anticipated to increase globally.
The region with the biggest revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance during the projection period, expanding at the quickest CAGR. Due to the presence of several well-known automakers and related businesses in the area, the industry is growing. Asia Pacific-wide strict rules have pushed businesses to implement effective transmission networks. Additionally, it is projected that rising vehicle sales, particularly in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, will favourably affect the expansion of the regional market during the projection period.
Prominent Key Players of the Automotive Transmission Market
The Automotive Transmission market is highly fragmented with a wide range of players. The major competitor of the market is ZF Friedrichshafen Aisin Seiki. American Axle & Manufacturing, CIE Automotive Eaton, Torque Solutions, and Busch are some other notable participants in the market. The Automotive Transmission market is expected to grow at an average rate of 6.8% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and increased investment in research & development activities by manufacturers.
Key Market Segments Table: Automotive Transmission Market
Based on types, the Automotive Transmission market is primarily split into:
• Automatic Transmission
• Manual Transmission
Based on applications, the Automotive Transmission market is primarily split into:
• Passenger Car
• Commercial Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a significant impact on the automotive transmission market disruption of supply chains and transportation links have resulted in a shortage of spare parts and components, which has impacted both small and large automotive companies across Europe. In addition, the peace process is proving to be complex and difficult, with some observers predicting that it could take up to two years to restore normalcy. Overall, this conflict is likely to have a negative impact on the global automotive transmission market over the next few years.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Automotive Transmission Market
The market for vehicle transmissions is propelled by a number of consumer advantages, such as a comfortable driving experience and quick acceleration. In comparison to manual transmission methods, it also uses less fuel and has more useful power. The benefits of a vehicle gearbox also include accurate work at the power take off, efficient ploughing drive, and reaching maximum speed at low engine speeds, which results in fuel savings.The market for automotive transmissions is being propelled by a rise in the production of passenger cars and light-duty trucks, as well as by rising customer demand for comfortable cars and fuel-efficient automobiles. Rapid technological advancements in automobile transmission manufacture are anticipated to support the market expansion for automotive transmissions. Additionally, the market is anticipated to be driven by the rising adoption of Dual-clutch Transmission (DCT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) technologies over manual and automatic systems during the forecast period due to the shift in demand for zero-emission products with increased performance. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific area is experiencing rapid expansion in nations like China and India.
Furthermore, tight regulatory standards, particularly in developed nations like North America, have helped the automobile transmission market expand. On the other side, the high cost of upgraded transmission systems is a significant barrier to market expansion.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Through a variety of figures and graphs, the Automotive Transmission market report provides outstanding insights into the business and consumer
data.
• The study report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the competition in the sector and covers the major operational characteristics of rival firms,
such as their commercial achievements, market trends, and growth rates.
• Learning more about important rivals and competitors who operate in the same market is necessary for developing competitive intelligence.
• It aids in determining client preferences and behaviour in the pertinent product area in addition to evaluating brand awareness and corporate
perception.
