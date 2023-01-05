Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,806 in the last 365 days.

South Carolina releases record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.

“It's no accident or surprise that South Carolina is breaking economic development records,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We have consistently proven that our people are among the most talented and hard-working in the world, that we’re committed to fostering a competitive business-friendly environment, and that there is no better place to live, work, and raise a family. These historic achievements are a direct result of the South Carolinians who make our state great and understand the value of hard work.”

Industry recruitment soared in multiple categories in 2022. The record-breaking capital investment of $10.27 billion reflects a 118% increase over 2017, and announced investments in rural South Carolina in 2022 increased 30% over 2017. While domestic-based companies represented the majority of announced investments, overall foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022 increased 371% over 2021. 

“South Carolina’s 2022 industry recruitment is not only one for the record books, but it also reinforces that our state is leading this transformational time in business,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We are cultivating an increasingly diverse, technologically advanced economy that will continue to create opportunities for our citizens for generations to come.”  

To access the complete recruitment report, click here. For more details on the state’s announced economic activity, visit S.C. Commerce’s newsroom.

 

You just read:

South Carolina releases record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.