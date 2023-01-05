All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Former Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Harry C. Martin

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast features a 2009 interview with former Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Harry C. Martin. Justice Martin has the distinction of serving as a judge on the North Carolina Superior Court, the North Carolina Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court of North Carolina, and the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court. In the interview, Martin offers a glimpse into the history of the North Carolina Judicial Branch, and gives time-tested advice to Superior Court judges and young lawyers who are just getting started in the legal profession.

"The important thing for a young lawyers to remember is that they are professionals; they are not in a business to make a certain amount of profit," Martin said on the podcast. "The practice of law is a true profession and the principle object of the practice of law is to help people."

The interview was conducted by the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's Executive Director Mel Wright, and is part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's historical video series. A video of this interview can be viewed on the Judicial Branch YouTube Channel.