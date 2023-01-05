Submit Release
1,500 nonresident white-tailed deer tags will go on sale at 10 a.m. MST on Jan. 12

Nonresident "regular" deer sold out for 2023, but 1,500 nonresident white-tailed deer-only tags will go on sale at 10 a.m. MST on Jan. 12 online at GooutdoorsIdaho.com, at vendors, or by telephone at (800) 554-8685. A limited number of tags will be available for each hunting unit.

Hunters planning to buy a tag online should pay close attention to the following:

  • Online buyers should log into the online, virtual waiting room before the sale. If you attempt to log into your account and do not see the online waiting room, leave the online sales site and return closer to 10 a.m. MST. If you log in after 10 a.m. MST, you will be placed at the back of the virtual line.
  • Logging in before the waiting room is open, or constantly refreshing your online account, does not provide any advantage to accessing the online sale.
  • Hunters can only purchase a personal tag through their own accounts. If multiple people in a party want tags, each person must log in separately.
  • Once a tag is placed in the cart, you will have 30 minutes to complete a purchase. If you do not purchase the tag within 30 minutes, your cart will be cleared and the tag will be made available for other hunters to purchase.Idaho Hunting or Combination Licenses are nonrefundable, so nonresident hunters are encouraged to buy the license at the same time that they buy the tag. 
  • Online exchanges are not available during this sale, but are offered during Returned Tag Sales.
  • Some other licenses, permits and tags may not be available for purchase during the whitetail tag sale so hunters are able to quickly and easily purchase the limited number of white-tailed deer tags.

Fish and Game officials recognize that many hunters experienced frustration during the Dec. 1 nonresident deer and elk tag sale. Staff has been working diligently to improve the online sales system and expect this sale to be more timely and efficient.

