Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,915 in the last 365 days.

Governor’s Office announces new chief of staff

SANTA FE – The Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday that Daniel Schlegel will serve as the governor’s chief of staff. Interim Chief of Staff Courtney Kerster will return to her role as senior advisor to the governor and director of federal affairs.

“Dan has been a trusted and integral member of my team throughout my tenure as governor,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “His leadership of the Economic Recovery Council throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in our state’s economic rebound and continued growth. His strong relationships with legislators, business leaders, and community members across the state has been critical to the successful delivery of key legislative and policy initiatives, and I am greatly looking forward to his service as chief of staff.”

“We forged a strong team during the governor’s first term, and I am privileged to lead this office to build upon our work in service of New Mexicans,” said Schlegel. “I am committed to delivering on the governor’s bold vision in the upcoming session and throughout the next four years, as well as deepening our relationships with the Legislature.”

Schlegel served as director of strategic initiatives for the governor’s office since 2021, where he previously served as small business advisor. He also worked for Gov. Lujan Grisham in her Washington, D.C., office when she served in Congress. Schlegel holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Irvine, and a master’s degree from Portland State University.

You just read:

Governor’s Office announces new chief of staff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.