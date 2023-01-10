Cognitive Research Corporation Promotes Alison Taber to Chief Operating Officer
Alison has proven to be an exceptional team leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities inherent in developing new therapies. We are a better company with her as COO”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (CRC) announces that Alison Taber has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Ms. Taber joined CRC in May of 2022 as the head of Data Management and has proven to be an exceptional leader, collaborator, and change agent.
— C.G. (Chip) Gillooly - CEO
Ms. Taber is a veteran of the CRO industry, having served in various key executive roles within several notable CROs, including Quintiles, PPD, and Syneract (a Syneos Company). Throughout her career, Ms. Taber has proven to be a strategic thinker and team builder, able to help teams improve performance and quality to better serve our clients.
“I have known Alison for more years than I care to admit, and she has always proven to be an exceptional team leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities inherent in developing new therapies and medicines. We are a better company with her as COO,” says C.G. (Chip) Gillooly, Chief Executive Officer of CRC.
Cognitive Research Corporation’s mission is to support innovative companies developing new medicines and therapies to improve mental health and neurological disorders. As a leading neuroscience clinical research organization (CRO) and cognitive assessment technology company, CRC works with sponsors, specialized clinical trial sites, and CNS experts to bring new drugs through rigorous testing to support FDA submissions and eventual market introduction. For more information, visit www.cogres.com.
