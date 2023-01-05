Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,937 in the last 365 days.

Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Erie and Niagara Counties

GTSC News banner

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
Thursday, January 5, 2023 

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ERIE AND NIAGARA COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Erie and Niagara counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, January 7 in Buffalo and Lewiston and Tuesday, January 10 in Lockport.

When: Saturday, January 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Mount Saint Mary's Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston
Additional information: Please register for an appointment
For more information, contact Health Connections at (716) 447-6205 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, January 7, from 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Catholic Health Regional Administrative Center, 144 Genesee Street, Buffalo
Additional information: Please register for an appointment
For more information, contact Health Connections at (716) 447-6205 or [email protected].

When: Tuesday, January 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Niagara Public Safety Building, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport
For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or [email protected].

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.  

###

 

You just read:

Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Erie and Niagara Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.