Shrine Circus: Sponsorship Opportunities Leveraging a Century of American Traveling Circus Legacy

The St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus is excited to announce the launch of their event Sponsorship Packages for 2023. Ample advertising opportunities await sponsors to leverage one of the Twin Cities' favorite events of the year, and the Osman Shriners many philanthropic causes.

For its 100th anniversary, the Osman Shrine Circus is excited to announce the launch of its circus sponsorship packages for 2023. These sponsorship packages offer sponsors a unique spin on advertising, allowing sponsors to leverage the newsworthiness of the Shrine Circus in Minnesota, and use this event sponsorship to reach a wider audience.

The St. Paul Circus has been delighting audiences in Minnesota since 1923 and has been an annual tradition since then, bringing joy and excitement to thousands of families throughout Minnesota. Adored by kids and adults alike for exhilarating performances and an adoring menagerie of well-trained animals, Osman Shrine Circus is a fun place to be in 2023! The Circus consists of 10 showtimes occurring from March 23rd - 26th, 2023. The Osman Shrine Circus is a traditional American 3-ring circus performing at the historic Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. In size, the Coliseum can hold 5500 people and is reminiscent of the traditional big top during the peak years of the American traveling circus. It will have all the excitement of a big top with the convenience of a permanent indoor heated arena!

In addition to founding the longest-running Shrine Circus in the world, Osman Shriners are well-respected for their philanthropy work on behalf of children. The 2023 Shrine Circus is offering unique sponsorship opportunities where all proceeds support Osman Shriner’s fraternal activities in the St. Paul area, and in the communities of Rochester, Mankato and St. Cloud. As such, Osman Shriners are appealing to companies and the public to join the Shrine Circus’ advertising campaign in 2023.

Osman Shrine Circus 2023 Sponsorship Packages are on a first-come, first-served basis with a single package available for the main sponsorship — the Presenting Sponsor, priced at $20,000. The Presenting Sponsor’s privileges include 2 x 14.5’ banners emblazoned with the company’s logo and design, advertisements in the circus entrance, a full-page ad with the company name and logo on the back and front of the circus program book, “Jumbotron” video and 15 still-frame ads throughout the show, and live announcements honoring the Presenting Sponsor at the beginning, the intermission, and after the show. This package also includes 25 premium tickets and 5 customary “Circuspalooza” bundles, including 25 bags of cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, and more.

Companies missing out on the main sponsorship may opt for the Three-Ring Sponsor package priced at $7,500 — only three packages are available. This sponsorship package offers similar benefits with 6 x 9.5’ banners, 9 Jumbotron still-frame ads throughout the show, regular announcements, and 15 premium tickets along with the 3 “Circuspalooza” bundles.

The next sponsorship package, the Spotlight Sponsor, is priced at $2,500 and has limited availability. Sponsors get 3 x 9.5’ banners, a ½ page ad in the program, 3 Jumbotron still-frames throughout the show, announcements during intermission, 9 premium tickets and 3 “Friends & Family” bundles.

Finally, the Big Top Sponsor is priced at $1,000 and offers a single 9.5’ banner, a quarter-page ad in the program, and 3 tickets with a “Friends & Family” bundle. Sponsors are urged to contact the circus organizer to avoid missing out on all sponsorship opportunities.

The 100th Anniversary Osman Shrine Circus has become more than just a Circus, and in the past century, it has become an inexorable part of the Twin Cities community. Its legacy of fun and timelessness offers incredible advertising value for its sponsors to effectively reach a wider audience. Few platforms can offer corporate sponsors such unique advertising opportunities.

The St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus has graced the Twin Cities, Minnesota landscape for 100 years, bringing joy to adults and children alike. Its century-old legacy is an essential part of the Twin Cities tradition and few Minnesotans can claim to have never gone to the circus.

The circus creates joy every year through its various acts including amazing elephants, horses, camels, cats, and dogs. They also have incredible artists in the form of acrobats, aerialists, and clowns, who astound and stun the crowds with exhilarating performances! Established in 1923 and going strong today, the Osman Shrine Circus has grown a devoted following with generations of Minnesota families visiting every year.

