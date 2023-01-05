The Global Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 6.65% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The global intracranial hemorrhage devices market is expected to surge due to the rising cases of brain disorders such as stroke, cerebral/brain aneurysm, the growing burden of the elderly population suffering from brain disorders, shifting focus towards the development of technologically advanced ICH devices, and others.

DelveInsight’s Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading intracranial hemorrhage devices companies’ market shares, challenges, intracranial hemorrhage devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key intracranial hemorrhage devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global intracranial hemorrhage devices market during the forecast period.

Notable intracranial hemorrhage devices companies such as ClearMind Biomedical Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, InfraScan, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Acandis GmbH, Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), MicroVention Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Invamed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, adeor medical AG, SCHINDLER Endoskopie Technologie, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Hyperfine, General Electric Company, phenox GmbH, Perflow Medical Ltd., and several others are currently operating in the intracranial hemorrhage devices market.

In August 2022, BrainScope Company Inc. announced that Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, has awarded an Innovative Technology contract to its FDA-cleared, handheld, Class 2 medical device that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to identify objective biomarkers of structural (intracranial hemorrhage) and functional (concussion) brain injury in patients with suspected mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

In February 2022, the FDA granted expanded indication to Infrascanner, a handheld device used for detecting traumatic supratentorial hematomas in adults, to include pediatric patients aged 2 years and older.

In November 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation's REiLI® Artificial Intelligence Platform was used for clinical purposes for intracranial hemorrhage.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the intracranial hemorrhage devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Report

Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Overview

An intracranial hemorrhage is bleeding inside the skull (cranium) that can be fatal. Intracerebral hemorrhage is one of the most common causes of stroke, accounting for approximately 15-30% of all strokes. Epidural hemorrhage, subdural hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and intraparenchymal hemorrhage are the most common types of intracranial hemorrhage. ICH devices are medical devices that are used to diagnose and treat the condition.

Intracerebral Hemorrhage treatment has grown tremendously in recent years and is expected to continue to evolve in the coming years due to companies' active participation in the treatment landscape. Prompt medical treatment can help limit brain damage, increasing your chances of recovery. Surgery may be required in the following circumstances: Bleeding (hemorrhage) may necessitate immediate brain decompression to release pooled blood and relieve pressure.





Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global intracranial hemorrhage devices market out of all regions. Rising cases of brain disorders such as stroke and cerebral/brain aneurysm, as well as rising incidences of intracranial hemorrhage, are expected to aid in the growth of the North American intracranial hemorrhage devices market.

Furthermore, rising product approvals and new technologies, such as the incorporation of AI in these devices in the country, will drive the intracranial hemorrhage devices market growth. For example, in November 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation's REiLI® Artificial Intelligence Platform was used for clinical purposes for intracranial hemorrhage. As a result, the interaction of various factors, such as the presence of a large patient population, encouraging reimbursement policies, and new product launches in the region, is expected to boost the North American intracranial hemorrhage devices market during the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the intracranial hemorrhage devices market, get a snapshot of the Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Outlook

Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Dynamics

The intracranial hemorrhage devices market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The rising burden of patients suffering from brain disorders such as stroke, cerebral/brain aneurysm, intracranial stenosis, and others around the world is expected to fuel demand for intracranial hemorrhage devices, as these devices are used to treat various conditions and diseases of the brain using minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques.

However, the risks associated with intracranial hemorrhage devices and the high cost of equipment and surgeries may be some of the intracranial hemorrhage devices market limiting factors.

Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak impacted the use of intracranial hemorrhage devices in the market. Intracerebral hemorrhage is a very rare but well-documented COVID-19 complication. Stroke has been identified as a COVID-19 manifestation, with 0.9% to 23% of COVID-19 patients developing brain stroke. COVID-19 patients have a prothrombotic state, which means their blood tends to thicken or become sticky, clogging the blood vessels supplying the brain; the blood supply to a specific part of the brain is cut off, resulting in stroke symptoms. This increased the demand for intracranial hemorrhage devices.

Get a sneak peek at the intracranial hemorrhage devices market dynamics @ Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market CAGR 6.65% Projected Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 2.35 Billion Key Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Companies ClearMind Biomedical Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, InfraScan, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Acandis GmbH, Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), MicroVention Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Invamed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, adeor medical AG, SCHINDLER Endoskopie Technologie, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Hyperfine, General Electric Company, phenox GmbH, Perflow Medical Ltd., among others

Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Assessment

Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Diagnosis (Neuroendoscopes, CT, MRI, Others), Treatment (Embolization Devices, Intracranial Stents, Balloon Occlusion Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Others) Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the intracranial hemorrhage devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market 7 Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the intracranial hemorrhage devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Intracranial Hemorrhage Devices Market Trends

