AlluraDerm MD Med Spa in Albuquerque, NM to Attend New Mexico Wedding Expo on Jan. 22

AlluraDerm MD Med Spa in Albuquerque, NM is excited to attend the New Mexico Wedding Expo as a featured vendor on Jan. 22, 2023.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlluraDerm MD Med Spa in Albuquerque, NM will be a featured vendor at the New Mexico Wedding Expo. Here are the event details, for those interested in attending:

When: Jan. 22 , from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, from Where: Isleta Resort and Casino, 11000 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87105

The Wedding Expo will feature over one hundred vendors and experts to assist attendees with their wedding needs. Vendors include wedding reception venues, caterers, photographers and designers. Attendees can browse gowns from David's Bridal and Uptown Bride, attend hourly fashion shows and win any number of prizes, including one of 25 Las Vegas giveaways.

AlluraDerm MD Med Spa offers aesthetic treatments like Botox®, Juvéderm® and CoolSculpting® to help brides look and feel their best on their wedding day, their honeymoon and beyond. With the extensive selection of services offered at AlluraDerm MD Med Spa, a wide variety of concerns can be addressed, all at one facility.

AlluraDerm MD Med Spa is a physician-supervised medical spa serving the Albuquerque metro area. Dr. Nicholas Lam, Dr. Victor Mancha and their highly skilled team of aestheticians and medical professionals provide the most technologically advanced treatments for women and men of all ages.

To learn more about AlluraDerm MD Med Spa's offerings at the Wedding Expo and beyond, call (505) 821-9630 or request a consultation online today!

About AlluraDerm MD Med Spa

AlluraDerm MD Med Spa is a state-of-the-art medical spa and skin care facility in Albuquerque, NM, providing the most technologically advanced procedures for women and men of all ages. Treatments at AlluraDerm MD are designed to prevent, heal, improve or eliminate skin imperfections.

AlluraDerm MD offers the care of a physician in the comfort of a spa, featuring highly trained staff that is committed to providing you with the best experience possible. All patients receive a complimentary initial consultation to discuss their skin care and aesthetic goals. During this consultation, the AlluraDerm MD team will review your medical history to help you determine the best methods to safely accomplish your goals. For more information, request a complimentary consultation online or call AlluraDerm MD Med Spa today at (505) 821-9630.

About Nicholas Lam, MD

Dr. Nicholas Lam is the No. 1 New Mexico provider of both Botox Cosmetic and the Juvéderm premium family of fillers. Dr. Lam is an award-winning physician with a passion for medical aesthetics. Dr. Lam's expertise in the field of aesthetic medicine, his commitment to care and his innate drive to create a positive impact on his patients ensure that each individual who enters AlluraDerm is treated to an experience that surpasses even their highest expectations.

About Victor Mancha, MD

Dr. Victor Mancha is a long-time resident of New Mexico and has developed an interest in preventing and minimizing the undesirable effects of New Mexico's mile-high climate on your skin. His specialized training in the exciting field of aesthetic medicine uniquely qualifies him to perform medical and cosmetic treatments toward this goal. Dr. Mancha has been performing Botox longer than most providers in New Mexico, and is one of the most sought-after providers in the Southwest.

Media Contact

Rita DeHerrea, AlluraDerm MD Med Spa, (505) 821-9630, ritad@alluraderm.com

SOURCE AlluraDerm MD Med Spa