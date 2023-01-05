TA Announces Global Investment Staff Promotions

TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced nine promotions earned by investment staff, effective January 1, 2023. These include the promotion of Mike Libert to Managing Director and Stefan Dandl to Director. Additionally, Ben Bold and Rafael Telahun have been promoted to Senior Vice President, and Ali Abdel-Halim, Yash Baheti, Laurent Indekeu, Enzo Loreti and Kaelan Ong have been promoted to Vice President.

"The strength and versatility of our team is key to creating value for portfolio companies, delivering for investors and evolving as a firm," said Ajit Nedungadi, Chief Executive Officer at TA. "We are proud to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and collaboration that allows our people to develop and advance. The individuals receiving promotions today have contributed greatly to our success, and we look forward to their continued growth in 2023 and beyond."

Mike Libert earned the promotion to Managing Director from Director. He is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on investments in software companies in North America. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of Advantive, Appfire, Aptean, Fortra, Gamma Technologies, Idera, insightsoftware, Kofax, Lumivero, MRI Software, Netwrix, Precisely and Revalize. Prior to TA, Mike was an Associate Consultant in the Private Equity and Technology Groups at Bain & Company, and worked in Corporate Strategy at Nintex, a former TA portfolio company.

Stefan Dandl earned the promotion to Director from Principal. He is based in TA's London office, focusing on investments in EMEA-based technology and financial services companies. He also leads the firm's efforts in German-speaking countries across sectors. Stefan serves on the Board of Directors of Adcubum, Chaos, Cyncly, Hornetsecurity, IGEL, Priority Software, thinkproject and Unit4. Before joining TA, Stefan worked at J.P. Morgan in the Investment Banking Division, Media and Technology Group.

Ben Bold earned the promotion to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on investments in business, technology-enabled, information and other services companies in North America. He is actively involved in TA's investments in LeadsOnline, OMNIA Partners, Stackline and TouchTunes. Prior to TA, Ben worked at Morgan Stanley as an Investment Banking Analyst.

Rafael Telahun earned the promotion to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in TA's Menlo Park office, focusing on investments in financial, technology, information and tech-enabled services companies across North America. He is actively involved in the firm's investments in Apex Group and Green Street. Before joining TA, Rafael was an Investment Director at CVC Capital Partners, and started his career at Citigroup as an Investment Banking Analyst.

Ali Abdel-Halim earned the promotion to Vice President from Senior Associate. He is based in TA's Menlo Park office, focusing on investments in technology companies across North America. Ali serves on the Board of Directors of Advantive, Aptean and Lumivero, and is actively involved in TA's investments in insightsoftware, Ivanti, PDI, Planview and Veracode. Prior to TA, Ali was a member of Raymond James' Technology and Services Group.

Yash Baheti earned the promotion to Vice President from Senior Associate. He is based in TA's Mumbai office, focusing on investments in healthcare and financial services companies across India. Before joining TA, Yash worked as an Investment Professional at Multiples Private Equity, and holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Laurent Indekeu earned the promotion to Vice President from Senior Associate. He is based in TA's London office, focusing on investments in technology companies across EMEA. Prior to TA, he worked at Morgan Stanley in the Investment Banking Division, Media and Telecom Group.

Enzo Loreti earned the promotion to Vice President from Senior Associate. He is based in TA's London office, focusing on investments in healthcare companies across EMEA. Before joining TA, he was a member of the Healthcare Group at Jefferies International Ltd.

Kaelan Ong earned the promotion to Vice President from Senior Associate. He is based in TA's Hong Kong office, focusing on investments in companies in Asia-Pacific, particularly technology and tech-enabled businesses, along with a cross-vertical focus in Southeast Asia. Kaelan is actively involved in TA's investments in Auction Technology Group, In.Corp Global, ITRS, Priority Software, Riskonnect and Unit4. Prior to TA, he worked at Morgan Stanley in the EMEA Technology Group.

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth and has invested in more than 560 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high-quality growth companies. TA has raised $48.6 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 110 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

