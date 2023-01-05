The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results via Webcast

The Walt Disney Company DIS will discuss fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on February 8, 2023.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005750/en/