Nintendo News: Cheers to the New Year! Get a Fresh Start on 2023 With the Nintendo New Year Sale

Happy New Year! We hope that a fun and exciting new year of gaming awaits you. If you're looking to pick up some more games after the holidays, or there's a new gift card burning a hole in your wallet, we come bearing good news: The Nintendo New Year Sale has arrived!

Starting now until Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, save on digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games. There's a full range of titles for every type of player featured in this year's sale. This includes thrilling Nintendo adventures like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Paper Mario: The Origami King, as well as exciting RPGs like Persona 5 Royal and action games like MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK Deluxe Edition.* Plus, discover games that are fun for the whole family, including Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain and Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition.

Whether you just received a Nintendo Switch system over the holidays or you're an experienced Joy-Con handler ready to hit the trail, you're bound to discover something exciting to play in this sale.

Here's just a sample of the great games featured in this year's Nintendo New Year Sale:

For the full listing of games on sale, shop online at Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system.

With all the possibilities that lie ahead, here's wishing you a memorable 2023 filled with Nintendo Switch games that bring you smiles!

* Full version of game required to use DLC for that game. Sold separately.

