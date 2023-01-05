Get the Razer Edge 5G — only from Verizon — starting Jan. 26 and get on the cutting-edge of gaming

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The news: The wait is over. The Razer Edge 5G, the world's first dedicated 5G handheld console, will be available exclusively from Verizon on January 26. Harnessing the power of 5G Ultra Wideband, the Razer Edge 5G offers a seamless gaming experience on a handheld console dedicated to cloud gaming.

For a limited time, get the Razer Edge 5G for just $359.99 (that's $10 a month for 36 months with Verizon Device Payment; 0% APR; $599.99 retail) when you add a new line1. Or buy a new 5G smartphone with your Razer Edge 5G and get the system for just $179.99 (that's $5 a month for 36 months with Verizon Device Payment purchase; 0% APR; $599.99 retail)2. Gamers can experience the Razer Edge 5G live and in person, with hands-on demos at the Razer Booth at CES 2023.

Built for gamers, the Razer Edge 5G is engineered to be the ultimate in 5G handheld gaming, featuring:

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform

6.8" FHD+ 2400x1080 AMOLED 144Hz display

Razer Kishi Pro 2 controller

Two-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital mics

5000mAh battery

8GB memory

128GB storage

Why it's important: This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Verizon, Razer and Qualcomm will bring to market the world's most advanced display of any gaming handheld, running on the ultimate 5G network for gaming.

The Razer Edge 5G was specifically designed to provide the best gaming performance when cloud gaming over Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, playing games downloaded locally from Google Play and streaming games from your console and PC. It lets you game on-the-go and does it without compromising performance.

Who it's for: Gamers who want to game on and off the couch, hardcore gamers that can't leave home without their favorite titles, travelers that don't want to lug a console around.

Visit verizon.com on January 26 to order your Razer Edge 5G.

1$599.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req'd. Less $239.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

25G phone only: Up to $1,919.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req'd. The Razer Edge 5G: $599.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req'd. Less $419.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

