Make climbing the CN Tower and seeing the Rockies your New Year's Resolutions

Toronto, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People in southern Ontario can get a start on their New Year's resolutions to exercise, travel and make a difference by signing up for WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature. It's that easy to accomplish all three: get in shape to climb the Toronto landmark's 1,776 steps, support much-needed conservation efforts that benefit wildlife and fight climate change, and be entered to win the early bird draw prize of an incredible trip for two through the Rockies with G-Adventures.

Returning on April 15 and 16, 2023, WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature will mark the first time the iconic tower's 144-floor stairwell is open to the public since 2019.

Registration for Toronto's tallest challenge is now open at wwf.ca/cntower.

Why WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature is a great New Year's resolution:

An achievable challenge: Committing to do WWF's CN Tower Climb is powerful motivation to stick with a new workout routine. While it may seem like a lofty goal for non-athletes, people of abilities make it to the top. Ultimate bragging rights: Athletes, first responders and fitness enthusiasts looking for a more competitive experience can join the Elite Climb. Who will claim the title of First Up the Tower? The current WWF record is 09:54.9, set by competitive tower runner Shaun Stephens-Whale in 2017. A group affair: Past teams describe the excitement generated when friends and co-workers come together for the environment. Make a difference for wildlife: Since WWF-Canada held its first ever climb in 1991, more than 135,000 people have stepped up for wildlife and helped deliver big conservation results from nearly tripling Nepal's wild tiger population to advancing protection for hundreds of thousands of square kilometres of critical habitat for Arctic species.

Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada's president and CEO, says:

"The need for WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature is greater than ever. Global wildlife populations have declined by 69 per cent, on average, in the last 50 years. When you climb the CN Tower, or you donate to someone who is, you'll help WWF-Canada restore and protect habitats across the country. Step by step, floor by floor, together we can halt and reverse wildlife loss."

About WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature

Visit wwf.ca/cntower to register as an individual or with a team of friends or colleagues.

The climb takes place on Saturday, April 15 from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Early bird fundraising deadline is Feb. 15, 2023. Every $500 raised by Feb. 15 will earn climbers one entry into the early bird draw.

The average person takes 30 minutes to reach the top of the tower.

For footage of past climbs, please view here.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

