Care+ Pediatrics Urgent Care Now Open in Oklahoma City, OK

Care+ Pediatrics, a pediatric urgent care clinic, is now open in Oklahoma City. Dr. Justin Pespisa, the co-founder of the clinic, provides children with high-quality care and parents with peace of mind during off hours.

OKLAHOMA CITY , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parents with kids who are sick during off-hours now have a new and exciting option for treatment. Care+ Pediatrics recently opened a state-of-the-art pediatric urgent care clinic in Oklahoma City. It is the first of several metro locations they plan to open in the next few years. The clinic provides evidence-based care in a brand-new facility led by Vanderbilt University-trained pediatrician Dr. Justin Pespisa.

"While working in a busy pediatric emergency department, I experienced first-hand the need for this type of clinic," said Dr. Pespisa. "Parents need a place they can take their children for high-quality and reliable care when their primary pediatrician is unavailable, and the emergency department isn't necessary. We're not in competition with primary care pediatricians or the emergency department. We're just filling a gap that will bring parents peace of mind."

Care+ Pediatrics treats all children from newborns to high school teens. The clinic is equipped for performing onsite digital x-rays read by board-certified radiologists, stitching lacerations, splinting broken bones, testing for COVID, flu and RSV, completing sports physicals, administering breathing treatments and more. To have children treated at Care+ Pediatrics, parents can schedule an appointment online at http://www.carepluspediatrics.comhttp://www.carepluspediatrics.com or simply walk in. They will soon offer telehealth visits so children can be evaluated from their homes.

"Our pediatric-trained team recognizes the unfortunate prevalence of flu, COVID and RSV right now, so we're prepared to see a lot of patients," Dr. Pespisa said. "But we aim to minimize wait times because we realize families are busy." Dr. Pespisa further assures parents a "quick, efficient visit during off-hours that provides high-quality care for children and reliable information for parents."

Care+ Pediatrics is open seven days a week, noon to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the weekends. You can reach the clinic by phone at 405.876.7876. The clinic is located at the northeast corner of Britton Road and N May Avenue. Care+ Pediatrics accepts most major insurance.

