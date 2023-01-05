Red Clover Advisors Are Celebrating Five Years Of Service

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - Red Clover Advisors was launched five years ago, by Jodi Daniels, to help clients understand and meet their privacy obligations or requirements. Although their goal is to ensure that there clients are in compliance with ever changing data and privacy regulations, there founder also sees a deeper opportunity. "Data privacy isn't just about compliance, it's also about connecting and earning trust with customers," Daniels said. Despite the complex nature of privacy regulations, the company's goal is to keep things simple and easy for all to understand.

"We make it practical and easily accessible. We are looking to interpret what the business people need to hear." - Jodi Daniels

Red Clover Advisors has built its reputation by looking to collaborate, not compete. In an industry which is mainly dominated by large law firms, Red Clover Advisors looks to offer a personalized, white glove partnership with their clients. Red Clover Advisors uses simple terms and information that is easy to understand so they can help clients in the most efficient manner possible.

Their approach has worked and has carved out a niche in the industry. Although lawyers and firms are often competitors for the young company they are also the biggest collaborators. Daniels explained, "Some of our best referrals actually come from lawyers because we see the need for different perspectives of the industry."

"There is room for both, but we come from a business side, by focusing on the legal side and the client's perspective as well." Red Clover Advisors understands business better than anyone as their owner, Jodi Daniels, worked in the business field for years prior to opening her own successful company. Under her leadership, the company has thrived well helping hundreds of companies across the United States achieve privacy compliance while building a higher level of trust for their clients.

Founded in 2017 by Jodi Daniels, Red Clover Advisors is currently one of the few certified Women's Business Enterprises and focused solely on privacy. Based in Atlanta; they helped hundreds of companies create privacy programs, achieve GDPR, CCPA, and US privacy law compliance, and work towards a future where there is greater trust between companies and consumers.

