REMINDER: Grant applications for Phases 1 and 2 of N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program available; Application process webinar scheduled for Jan. 12

The Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is reminding communities and service providers to apply for participation in Phases 1 and 2 of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP) grant cycle. DCM first announced grant availability December 2022. An informational webinar on the Phase 1 and 2 application process will be held on Jan. 12, 2023, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

With funding from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the State Legislature, DCM launched the Resilient Coastal Communities Program in November 2020. RCCP aims to equip communities with additional capability to increase their resilience to coastal hazards.

DCM invites applications from county and municipal governments within the 20 CAMA counties, federal and state-recognized tribes, and any qualified owners’ association defined in G.S. 47F-1-103(3).

DCM also invites applications from qualified service providers to provide technical assistance to selected localities. Eligible providers include private planning and engineering firms, Councils of Government, Non-Governmental Organizations, and academic institutions (private and public).

Phases 1 and 2 guide communities through a series of steps to assess risks and vulnerabilities specific to their location, engage representative stakeholders, and complete a community-involved process to prioritize projects and action items to improve the resiliency of their community and critical assets. Once communities complete Phases 1 and 2, they become eligible to apply for Phase 3 (Engineering and Design), and Phase 4 (Implementation) funding from DCM, and will be better positioned to take advantage of implementation funding from various funders in the future.

PHASE 1 AND 2 APPLICATION INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR

When: Jan. 12, 2023, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To join the informational webinar, click here.

COMMUNITY APPLICATIONS

Eligibility: Municipal and county governments in the 20 coastal counties of N.C., federal and state-recognized tribes, and any qualified owners’ association defined in G.S. 47F-1-103(3)

Submission deadline: February 3, 2023

Application Materials: RCCP Website

SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATIONS

Eligibility: Private planning and engineering firms, Councils of Government, Non-Governmental Organizations, and academic institutions (private and public). Multiple organizations may partner on one application.

Submission deadline: February 3, 2023

Application Materials: RCCP Website

The Program Planning Handbook provides guidance to program participants in completing Phases 1 and 2 of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program. Existing data, tools and resources are incorporated throughout the handbook to assist with the process and to identify specific program requirements.

The RCCP is a state-local partnership designed to help overcome barriers in coastal resilience and adaptation planning, boost local government capacity, and support a proactive, sustainable, and equitable approach to coastal resilience planning and project implementation.

Questions about the Resilient Coastal Communities Program and completed applications may be sent to RCCP@ncdenr.gov.

# # #