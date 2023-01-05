Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Announces Free Internal Controls Webinar

CPE-Eligible Webinar Seeks to Help Organizations Identify Operational, Reporting, and Compliance Risks

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors (CRI) announces their latest webinar, “The Importance of an Effective System of Internal Control,” slated to take place on January 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). CRI’s Consulting Service Line Leader and partner, Jimmy Woodall, and Tom Carmichael, Commercial Products Industry Line Leader, will lead a discussion focusing on the significance of an effective system of internal control for any organization. Live webinar attendees are eligible for 1 hour of CPE credit.

Attendees of this live informational session can glean an understanding of how a competent system of internal control serves as a management tool to help organizations meet their business objectives as well as changes in market and operating environments by discussing the importance of identifying operational, reporting, and compliance-related risks.

Register for this free webinar here.