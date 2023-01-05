Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Announces Free Internal Controls Webinar

CPE-Eligible Webinar Seeks to Help Organizations Identify Operational, Reporting, and Compliance Risks

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors (CRI) announces their latest webinar, “The Importance of an Effective System of Internal Control,” slated to take place on January 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). CRI’s Consulting Service Line Leader and partner, Jimmy Woodall, and Tom Carmichael, Commercial Products Industry Line Leader, will lead a discussion focusing on the significance of an effective system of internal control for any organization. Live webinar attendees are eligible for 1 hour of CPE credit.

Attendees of this live informational session can glean an understanding of how a competent system of internal control serves as a management tool to help organizations meet their business objectives as well as changes in market and operating environments by discussing the importance of identifying operational, reporting, and compliance-related risks.

Register for this free webinar here.

Cheryl Hunt
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
+1 629-208-7705
chunt@cricpa.com

About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

https://www.cricpa.com

