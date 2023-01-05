MDC offers free nature and outdoor skills programs in January in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Learn how to shoot archery or how birds survive winter weather with some of the free programs offered in January at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) naturalists and instructors will lead sessions devoted to nature and outdoor skills.

Among the programs offered:

People huddle indoors as the wind howls, snow drifts, and temperatures plummet. Birds however survive those harsh conditions outdoors. Learn about the Winter Survival adaptations birds use from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Study bird skulls and beaks. Dissect an owl pellet to see what they’ve been eating. This walk-in program is for all ages and registration is not required.

Archery target shooting is a sport relatively easy to learn and learning the basics can prepare someone interested in archery as a hunting sport. Archery For Beginners will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Attendees will get instruction and a chance to try out archery target shooting with bow and arrows. The morning session is open to participants ages 9 and older, while the afternoon class is for participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register for the morning session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fZ. For the afternoon session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4f4.

Start your planning for spring planting by attending a Seed Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Bring individually labeled envelopes to trade with other gardeners. You may share seeds, bulbs, tubers, essential oils, tinctures, dried herbs, dried veggies, eggs, baked goods, ferments, starters, samples of products you produce, or anything garden related. Please do not bring anything that spreads aggressively or is invasive. Visit www.seedsavers-kc.org for additional information. This program is for all ages and registration is not required.

Native plants in landscape plantings provide winter food and shelter for wildlife, but they also add structure and beauty. Take a guided tour through the Discovery Center’s outdoor garden from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to see examples of natives in their winter forms. This session is for participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fS.

MDC’s Gorman Discovery Center is at 4750 Troost Ave. in the heart of Kansas City, near the Country Club Plaza and the Nelson Art Gallery. COVID-19 safety precautions are observed at all programs. For more information about Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.