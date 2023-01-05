Life DeFi Wallet Opens Username Purchases For Users to Directly Receive Digital Assets at Chosen Handles

The platform is also offering LIFE incentives to register usernames and easily receive digital assets via simple and straightforward @mentions

/EIN News/ -- Victoria, Seychelles , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life DeFi Wallet, a non-custodial digital wallet service, is the first multi chain DeFi wallet in the world to offer the ability to make transfers to a simple username. The platform has now opened purchases of usernames to the public and will be offering incentives for people to register.

Life DeFi Wallet

By streamlining the sending and receipt of digital assets to usernames as opposed to using complicated public keys typically seen with blockchain-based cryptographic applications, Life DeFi Wallet is reimagining what is possible in the digital assets space. This new development will help onboard users into the blockchain and Web3 spaces and will drastically reduce the adoption and implementation hurdles that currently plague complex digital asset operations.

According to the Life DeFi Wallet team, username registrations had been opened to the public in a previous run but were then turned off after 12,000+ usernames were registered within a 24-hour span. This was to ensure that the Life DeFi Wallet had the robust backend needed to manage large-scale registrations.

The news of username purchases comes soon after GDA International (formerly known as Assets International), a vertically integrated financial technology and digital asset capital market advisory company, acquired all of the assets and IP of the Life DeFi Wallet. GDA International has created a new business subsidiary called Wallet International, Ltd. that will spearhead the growth and expansion of the Life DeFi Wallet. Wallet International, Ltd. will also oversee the integration of Life DeFi Wallet’s offerings with the GDA Group of Companies suite of services and offerings.

According to Life DeFi Wallet Founder Patrick Andras: “GDA International provides institutions with exposure to an exclusive ecosystem of cutting-edge blockchain technology companies and advisory services. Life DeFi Wallet is still in the initial stages of its rollout but the traction we are receiving has been immense. With GDA International on board – and with our username purchases open to the public – we expect a massive influx of interest and new users registering for the service. With vastly simplified digital asset transfers now possible via Life DeFi Wallet’s @usernames, users and use cases of all kinds can benefit from this giant leap forward for the crypto, blockchain, Web3, and digital assets spaces.”

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Gord, the CEO of the GDA Group of Companies, said: “The inroads and advancements that the Life DeFi Wallet has made for general users is nothing less than extraordinary. Imagine having a functional transfer bridge between Blockchain’s that connects users to shopping and other services provided by companies such as Amazon, eBay, or Walmart – all with the simplicity of transferring digital assets to easily memorable and recognizable usernames instead of complex crypto addresses. There are exciting times ahead and we are thrilled to be able to bring Life DeFi Wallet, user name functionalities, and related services to our global clientele over the coming years.”

To learn more about Life DeFi Wallet’s @usernames, please visit https://register.LifeCrypto.life.

About Life DeFi Wallet

Life DeFi Wallet is a highly secure and multi-chain, non-custodial wallet that lets users transact digital assets via username. Users can swap Life’s native token for hundreds of different digital assets, on/off ramp fiat, and buy and sell usernames and NFTs through a native marketplace. Life DeFi Wallet is on track to be the most utilized app for all individuals engaged in crypto.

About GDA International

GDA International provides digital asset companies with access to growth capital, as well as capital markets advisory services that help stakeholders navigate the digital asset landscape. The GDA International executive team has experience that spans the entire blockchain industry including venture capital, private equity, trading, token economics, token development, and multinational enterprise to digital asset partnerships.

