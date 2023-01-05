WPS Health Insurance® expands Medicare supplement insurance sales into seven new states

Multiyear effort aims to make plans available in 46 states

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products is now available in seven new states. WPS Health Insurance—in some states doing business as The EPIC Life Insurance Company®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation—has expanded into Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, and West Virginia for the 2023 plan year. This brings its footprint to a total of 22 states. The company is planning to expand into 24 more states over the next two years.

“Our Medicare supplement insurance is a great option for seniors who want freedom to see any doctor in any network and who value concierge customer service. We now offer plans in almost half the states across the country, and we’re thrilled to introduce WPS Medicare supplement insurance to even more beneficiaries in the years ahead,” said Thomas Spelsberg, Vice President of Medicare Market Solutions.

Medicare supplement insurance, also known as Medigap insurance, helps customers pay for costs left over after Medicare pays its share for covered medical services.

Spelsberg adds, “It is also a great option for agencies and agents, as we have a dedicated agent support team; we handle customer enrollments and education, which frees up agents to sell more; we offer extremely simplified underwriting; and we maintain a 96% annual member retention rate that enables agents to build a very profitable book of business with us.”

The plans will be available through select insurance agents and retiree exchanges in states outside Wisconsin. Medicare supplement insurance plans from WPS Health Insurance and The EPIC Life Insurance Company offer a variety of coverage options for Medicare beneficiaries plus special programs and services included at no additional cost. Most plans include fitness and wellness programs, and all plans come with vision and hearing programs, plus the option to purchase dental coverage.

About WPS Health Insurance

As one of the largest health benefits providers in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Insurance) offers a variety of services and coverage with Preferred Provider Organization health plans for individuals and groups, third-party administrator services, and Medicare supplement insurance plans. The company is headquartered in Madison, Wis. Visit mywpsmedicare.com for more information on WPS’ Medicare supplement insurance plans.

About The EPIC Life Insurance Company

The EPIC Life Insurance Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation, which is the plan administrator for our Medicare supplement insurance plans. The EPIC Life Insurance Company is based in Madison, Wis., and has been doing business across the country for more than 35 years. Visit mywpsmedicare.com for more information on EPIC’s Medicare supplement insurance plans.

The intent of this advertisement is solicitation of insurance, and contact may be made by the insurer or a licensed agent. Neither Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation nor The EPIC Life Insurance Company, nor their products, nor agents are connected with or endorsed by the United States government or the federal Medicare program. All policies have exclusions, limitations, and reductions. For costs and complete details of the coverage, call or write your insurance agent or the insurance company. Fitness, vision, hearing, and wellness programs are not part of the insurance policy, are offered at no additional charge, and can be changed or discontinued at any time. Fitness and wellness programs are not included with Medicare supplement cost-sharing plans (Plans K and L).

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation and The EPIC Life Insurance Company, 1717 W. Broadway, P.O. Box 8190, Madison, WI 53708-8190

©2022 Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation and The EPIC Life Insurance Company. All rights reserved. JO23773

###

DeAnne Boegli WPS Health Insurance 608-512-5754 deanne.boegli@wpsic.com