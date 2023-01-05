Electric Shoe Dryer Market will surpass USD 102.63 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% till 2030 : GreyViews

Electric Shoe Dryer Market Size By Type (Stationary electric shoe Dryer and Portable electric shoe Dryer), By Application (Commercial and Individual), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Type, Application, and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Electric Shoe Dryer market are Peet Shoe Dryer, Inc, Danner, Inc, Impulse LLC. StinkBOSS, Drdry, Caframo Limited, Housmile Electronics, Kendal, KMS Designs Inc, ROK Industries, BeesClover, Apontus, ManaKey Group, manledio, dongguan Excel Industrial Co. Ltd, Kooder among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Electric Shoe Dryer market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Electric shoe dryers are becoming more and more popular because they successfully remove perspiration and odour from shoes while also preserving footwear, preventing mildew and mould growth, and eliminating moisture. This keeps feet dry, pleasant, and healthy. The rise of the market for electric shoe dryers is being driven by rising consumer awareness of the need of maintaining personal hygiene.Manufacturers of electric shoe dryers are creating cutting-edge products with extra features added on top of the product's essential functionality, which has the potential to attract a substantial number of customers. Customers are encouraged to purchase items that will save them time while still meeting their basic necessities because of how quickly lives are changing. Because electric shoe dryers can dry shoes more rapidly than the traditional way, they are making this choice. The automotive and chemical industries are two prominent sectors where there is potential in the global market for electric shoe dryers. The low market penetration of the product is a result of the expensive cost of production, which many people throughout the world cannot pay. People in undeveloped and impoverished areas are unaware of goods that are not yet necessities. Additionally, in such nations, individuals are unwilling to pay for services that may be performed spontaneously. Compared to developed regions, their population has lower purchasing power, which limits market expansion. The awareness of a company's brand might doom it before it even starts. Fewer individuals will utilize your products or services if they aren't even aware that you exist. This leads to less customer participation. Marketers now deal with an entirely new set of challenges as the industry grows increasingly experiment-driven.

Scope of Electric Shoe Dryer Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Type, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Peet Shoe Dryer, Inc, Danner, Inc, Impulse LLC. StinkBOSS, Drdry, Caframo Limited, Housmile Electronics, Kendal, KMS Designs Inc, ROK Industries, BeesClover, Apontus, ManaKey Group, manledio, dongguan Excel Industrial Co. Ltd, Kooder among others

Segmentation Analysis

Portable electric shoe Dryer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Type segment includes Stationary electric shoe Dryer and Portable electric shoe Dryer. The Portable Electric Shoe Dryer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. A portable shoe dryer takes less time to dry than a fixed one. They are small and lightweight, the portable shoe dryer is simple to move from one place to another. Typically, it contains an integrated fan and motor that helps blast hot air onto the shoes.

Commercial is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Application type segment includes Commercial and Individual. Commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. In a range of businesses, including hotels, hospitals, salons, and other locations where guests must remove their shoes, shoe dryers are employed. They are highly helpful in maintaining a healthy atmosphere and stopping the spread of disease. By accelerating the drying process, they also save time and money. The usage of shoe dryers in businesses speeds up the drying process and guards against water damage to the footwear.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Electric Shoe Dryer include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Europe region witnessed a major share. Customers like to buy luxury products significantly more in Europe. The growth of the Electric Shoe Dryer Market is impacted by the restricted supply of Electric Shoe Dryer items with superior quality features and brand prospects given through business websites.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany’s Electric Shoe Dryer market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2030. Over the anticipated period, increasing demand for upholstered furniture in hospitals, nursing homes, hotels, cafés, and restaurants is anticipated to positively affect the growth of the Europe contract textile market. The region's largest textile producers are concentrating on geographic growth, the creation of cutting-edge designs, and technical development.

China

China’s Electric Shoe Dryer market size was valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2030. The desire for decorative, vintage, and classic interior textile materials as well as high consumer discretionary income is projected to boost the market growth. Due to the region's well-established healthcare and hotel sectors, China is projected to hold a larger market share.

India

India's Electric Shoe Dryer market size was valued at USD 0.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2030. Major commercial uses for contract textiles made in India include wallcoverings, furniture, acoustic solutions, seating, and panels. Numerous contract textiles are used in various forms of architectural walls, seats, medical recliners, medical gliders, chairs, stools, lounge seating, and lobby benches.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of this market is mainly driven by rising demand for comfortable footwear, an adequate ventilation system, and the footwear manufacturing industry.

