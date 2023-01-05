Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Grand Forks scheduled Jan. 12

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 2985 South 42nd Street in Grand Forks. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.



A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will also be available on Jan. 12 on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to Interstate 29 in south Grand Forks.



The project is studying the potential for a new interchange between 32nd Avenue South and 62nd Avenue South in Grand Forks.



Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), City of Grand Forks, and Ulteig Engineers, Inc. will be present to answer questions and hear concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Jan. 27, 2023, to Mike Huffington, Ulteig Engineers, Inc. 3350 38th Ave South, Fargo, ND 58104, or mike.huffington@ulteig.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the email subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

