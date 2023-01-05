VERSAWARE, the Next Generation of Smart Kitchen Appliances, Launches at CES 2023

VersaWare officially launches smart kitchenware, including cutting board, at CES 2023 VersaWare will officially introduce line of smart kitchenware at CES 2023, including this smart mixing bowl

Unlike Anything On The Market, VersaWare Simplifies Nutrition Through A Personalized Nutrition AI Built Into Tangible Connected Smart-Kitchen Products

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VersaWare, the next generation of smart kitchen appliances, is set to officially debut its highly-anticipated nutrition AI approach to the health and wellness space at CES, January 5-8, 2023. The sleek, user-friendly product line comprises two connected smart kitchen appliances — a mixing bowl and cutting board — plus the connected VersaWare mobile app which allows users to custom-create any meal to meet their desired nutritional goals. Gone are the days of outdated measuring tools or ‘guess-and-check’ ingredient portions.

As a user prepares a meal, they simply scan barcodes (for packaged ingredients) and/or query (for unpackaged fresh ingredients), then place in the brand’s digitally powered appliances for calculation. VersaWare’s AI allows users in building any meal based on its nutritional composition, all in real time - this means visually seeing immediate real-time nutrition values of an entire meal.

Unlike anything on the market today, VersaWare allows users to tailor any meal specifically to meet their desired nutritional goals without the hassle of estimating portion sizes or manually logging caloric intake via cumbersome programs. The smart kitchen nutrition system has access to thousands of products through a database of products using an open API, allowing for nearly every brand to be scanned by its end-users.

Founded by Jacob Lindberg, Creed McKinnon and Saskia Clements, the smart kitchen nutrition system was built after the duo – both high-level athletes – personally found existing solutions to monitor calorie and nutrient intake disjointed and inefficient, an issue most competitors deal with daily.

“The conventional process of monitoring and tracking the food you eat is a hassle that is time-consuming, labor intensive, and frankly inaccurate,” said McKinnon. “It should not be a burden to simply understand the breakdown of what we eat, and we realized that data paired with the corresponding ingredients weight would make this process as quick and easy as possible – it really is a game changer for nutritionally conscious individuals.”

VersaWare equips individuals with the tools to custom-create any meal to meet their desired nutritional goals, all without ever needing to clutter the kitchen, constantly log information into a mobile app, or use separate food scales and measurement devices.

VersaWare has just concluded the shipment of its production units to beta users, and data collection has begun. Following CES 2023, the brand plans to launch its seed round of investment with full production expected Summer 2023. For more information, please visit VersaWare onsite at CES in the Venetian Expo Hall, Booth 53414 and online at versaware.io.

