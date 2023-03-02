The Hydrogen Generation Market Size will expand from $214.00 million USD in 2021 to $387.40 million USD
With a CAGR of 9.00% from 2021 to 2029, the global hydrogen generation market will expand from $214.00 million USD in 2021 to $387.40 million USD.
Global Hydrogen Generation Market Overview
The process of converting water into hydrogen and releasing that hydrogen into the atmosphere is known as hydrogen generation. You can generate electricity from hydrogen or utilize it to power vehicles. A form of battery called a hydrogen fuel cell uses hydrogen to produce energy. Since they don't emit greenhouse gasses and are environmentally beneficial, they are growing in popularity.
A significant role for hydrogen in the future of energy could be played by this pure, renewable fuel. It might lessen our dependence on fossil fuels and aid in the fight against climate change. The production of hydrogen can be done in a number of methods. Utilizing solar energy to create hydrogen from water is one well-liked technique. Sunlight is used in this process to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. Utilizing wind energy is another method for producing hydrogen from air. In this method, energy is produced by wind turbines, which is then used to produce hydrogen from air.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The creation of hydrogen can take many distinct forms. The conventional alkaline electrolyzer is the type that is most prevalent. Hydrogen is created using water in this kind of generator. This generator's drawbacks include its poor efficiency and potentially high operating costs. PEM electricity is another kind of generator used to produce hydrogen. This kind of generator generates hydrogen using fossil fuels. This generator's drawbacks include its poor efficiency and potentially high operating costs.
Power plants, steel mills, electronics, photovoltaics, industrial gasses, energy storage or fueling for FCEVs, power to gas, and other industries all use hydrogen. Here are a few illustrations: The most obvious application for hydrogen is as a fuel for power plants. It might take the place of diesel and gasoline as the main fuel for these units. To generate power, hydrogen can be burnt instead of these conventional fuels. Steel Plant: Steel goods can be produced using the same technology that is used to produce electric vehicles.
Around the planet, there is an increase in the production of hydrogen. China and Japan are setting the pace in the Asia Pacific region for the production of hydrogen. Due to the widespread interest in using hydrogen for transportation, Europe is also experiencing rapid growth in hydrogen production. Due to the fact that many businesses want to employ hydrogen for energy storage, North America is also experiencing significant growth in this area.
Prominent Key Players of the Hydrogen Generation Market
Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, etc are the major market players of Hydrogen generation market.
Key Market Segments Table: Hydrogen Generation Market
Based on types, the Hydrogen Generation market is primarily split into:
• Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer
• PEM Electrolyzer
Based on applications, the Hydrogen Generation market covers:
• Power Plants
• Steel Plant
• Electronics and Photovoltaics
• Industrial Gasses
• Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV
• Power to Gas
Geographically, the analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the COVID-19
The "Hydrogen generation market" has already been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and other outbreaks are possible in the future. The main cause of this is that the most straightforward chemical to make from carbon dioxide is hydrogen. The virus can discharge from cars and airplanes, making it simple to spread in the case of an outbreak. In addition, the virus can infect hydrogen cells, which might lead to their demise. The need for replacement cells would rise as a result, raising the cost.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Hydrogen Generation Market
As more and more people become aware of the advantages of utilizing hydrogen to fuel vehicles, the global market for hydrogen generation is expanding quickly. Because using hydrogen is more environmentally beneficial than using coal or oil, we use it. The procedure known as "hydrogen production from water" can manufacture hydrogen from water.
There are many obstacles in the way of producing hydrogen, but cost is by far the biggest one. Although hydrogen has been getting more expensive, it is still not economical to generate on a wide scale. The safety of hydrogen gas is another issue that is of great concern. If handled improperly, hydrogen and oxygen can form a potentially harmful combination. Another problem is that there are no practical ways to store hydrogen right now. If these difficulties are resolved, the market for "Hydrogen Generation" products could expand quickly.
