Global Automotive Steel Industry Research Report Shows Market Size Segmentation to grow $193.20 Bn in 2029
The Global Automotive Steel Market was $134.60 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.21% year on year, it will reach $193.20 Billion USD in 2029.
Comprehensive details on the Automotive Steel market
A type of steel called automotive steel is utilized in the construction of automobiles and other types of vehicles. It is a corrosion-resistant alloy with high strength. As a result of their ability to endure in salty environments, it is a popular material for automobiles. Also capable of withstanding high temperatures while maintaining strength, automotive steel has a good tolerance to heat.
The most typical type of steel used in automobiles and other vehicles is automotive steel. It is an extremely sturdy metal that, even when heated, maintains its shape well. This is how it is utilized in cars, trucks, and other vehicles that have a high demand for strength and endurance. Additionally, components that are heat-sensitive, including the engine and brake systems, are made from automotive steel. This was brought on by the rising usage of lightweight materials in car manufacturing and the popularity of the automobile. Automakers still frequently choose automotive steel today. For parts like engines, axles, and frames, it is frequently employed. Additionally, because to its strength and resilience under heavy stress, automotive steel is frequently utilized in hybrid and electric automobiles.
Analysis of market and environmental segments
The most prevalent kind of steel is low-strength steel, which is commonly seen in automobiles. Maximum yield strength is approximately 5350 N/mm2.
LCV sales are likely to be impacted by the need for industrial and commercial transportation services. In addition, the market for LCVs is projected to increase over the next few years due to rising urbanization, increased road infrastructure, and favorable regulatory regulations.
The North American region is the largest in terms of market size and is expected to account for more than half of the global automotive steel market is primarily driven by the growing demand for vehicles and aircraft.
Leading providers of Automotive Steel in the sector
To accurately reflect the competitive environment of the industry, we specifically investigate not only the huge corporations that have a considerable impact on a global scale but also the localized small and medium-sized enterprises that play key roles and have significant space for growth. The market is highly fragmented, with a number of key players operating in various regions. ArcelorMittal is the largest player in the global automotive steel market, followed by Baowu, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp, Nippon Steel and HYUNDAI Steel. JFE is the fastest-growing player in the global automotive steel market. United States Steel and Tatasteel are the two smaller players in the global automotive steel market.
Segments of the Automotive Steel market
There are many types for the Automotive Steel that is currently on the market, including the following:
• Low-strength Steel
• Conventional HSS
• AHSS
• Others
There are many applications for Automotive Steel that is currently on the market, including the following:
• Commercial Vehicle
• Passenger Vehicle
• Others
For the following regions, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and immediate projections are carefully taken into consideration.
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Effects of COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian War
A result of the rising demand for high-quality steel in a variety of automotive components, the "Automotive Steel Market" is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate. The post-pandemic pandemic COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian War has caused a decrease in OEM demand for automotive steel. The market is anticipated to resume its growth trajectory once the pandemic phase is over, so this decline is only momentary. The market is also profiting from the rise in interest in electric and hybrid cars.
Market developments and difficulties for Automotive Steel
Automobile weight reduction is projected to be in higher demand, which would help the business thrive. Advanced high-strength steels (AHSS) are expected to continue to be a major area of focus for market vendors. AHSS materials enable to achieve efficiency, safety, emissions, and durability at a reasonable cost because to their special combination of mechanical qualities. The use of these materials is probably going to be influenced in the upcoming years by safety rules, such as those established by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Significant obstacles are currently facing the automotive steel market, and these issues will probably not go away anytime soon. The market's growing preference for lightweight materials is the biggest obstacle. These materials are not suitable for all applications because they are not as strong as conventional automotive steels. As a result, businesses are switching to these lighter materials, which lowers the demand for automotive steel. The second issue is the current global economic downturn. The steel industry has suffered as a result of automakers cutting back on their purchases of new vehicles.
Gains Beneficial to Industry Participants and Stakeholders
• Automotive steel is the most common type of steel used in cars and other vehicles.
• It is a very strong metal that holds its shape well even when heated.
• This is why it is used in cars, trucks, and other vehicles that need to be sturdy and able to withstand a lot of stress.
• Automotive steel is also used to make parts that are sensitive to heat, such as the engine and brake systems.
The following are some of the subjects covered by Automotive Steel:
• Report Summary
• Research Area
• Trends in Global Growth
• Comparative Market Analysis by Key Players
• Type-by-type Data Breakdown for Automotive Steel
• Data Regarding Automotive Steel By Use
• Data on Automotive Steel by Major Market Players
• Region-by-Region Data on Automotive Steel
• Companies Covered (Company Information, Revenue, and Sales Data, Recent Development, Mergers & Acquisitions)
Why is market research so crucial for the Automotive Steel industry?
• One can conduct a market analysis using Automotive Steel to discover the typical cost of manufacturing outsourcing and any risks associated with
picking a particular supplier.
• To aid in comprehension and partner identification, this type of report gives the reader a list of each partner's benefits and drawbacks.
• Automotive Steel is a solution that any manufacturer considering outsourcing their production should consider.
• Along with insightful analyses of the manufacturing industry as a whole, it can provide comprehensive information on the current suppliers.
