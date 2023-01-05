Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL

Dr. Marc Matarazzo

JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.

Dr. Matarazzo brings over twenty years of experience in the field of orthopedics. He is highly skilled in a range of procedures, including minimally invasive to complex reconstructions, as well as joint replacements of the shoulder and knee. He is also certified in the MAKO robotic-assisted knee replacement system and has a special interest in cartilage restoration and preservation.

Dr. Matarazzo earned his medical degree from The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and completed his general surgery internship and orthopedic surgery residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania and Hahnemann University, now known as Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. He then completed a sports medicine and arthroscopy fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City where he served as the Assistant Team Physician for the New York Jets, the New York Islanders, and the Hofstra University and Hunter College Athletic Departments.

Before joining The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery, Dr. Matarazzo served Palm Beach County and the South Florida region from 2002 to 2020. He held an academic appointment as the Medical Director of the Athletic Training Program at Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he served as their Head Team physician for over 10 years. He also served as Head Physician for Palm Beach State College and several Palm Beach County high schools.

Dr. Matarazzo is a leading expert in the field of Orthopedics, with a particular focus on Sports Medicine, Knee and Shoulder injuries, Orthobiologics (stem cells, Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, adipose injections), knee replacement, shoulder replacement, rotator cuff, shoulder dislocation/instability, ACL, meniscus, cartilage, arthritis and more. As a practitioner and supporter of transcendental meditation, he is also an advocate for maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercising, getting a sufficient amount of sleep, meditating, and reading to maintain a healthy, well-rounded lifestyle as preventative medicine.

The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery is committed to providing the highest level of orthopedic care to patients in Jupiter and the surrounding areas. In addition to Dr. Matarazzo, the practice is home to a team of experienced and compassionate orthopedic surgeons and medical professionals.

"I am thrilled to join the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery and to have the opportunity to serve the Jupiter and Port St. Lucie communities," said Dr. Matarazzo. "I look forward to helping patients achieve their best possible outcomes through personalized, state-of-the-art care."

Dr. Matarazzo is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and an active member of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine. He has presented both nationally and internationally on a variety of sports medicine topics since 1999.

Dr. Matarazzo's practice is located at 875 Military Trail, Suite 105 Jupiter, FL 33458, or at 582 NW University Blvd, Suite 100, Port St. Lucie, Florida 34986. He is accepting new patients by appointment. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Matarazzo or to learn more about the services offered at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery, please visit https://www.boneandjoint.org/meet-our-doctors/marc-matarazzo-md/.