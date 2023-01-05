Department of Employment Services Hosts Project Empowerment and Career Connections Hiring Event for District Residents

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Department of Employment Services (DOES) Division of State Initiatives will host an in-person hiring event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for District residents to secure opportunities with local employers.



The Bowser Administration is committed to growing the middle class, and that begins with connecting employers to qualified DC talent. The DOES Division of State Initiatives opened event registration to the public, with invitations to former and current Project Empowerment participants. Pre-registered District residents who attend can gain sustainable skills and interview for jobs that may lead to employment and the achievement of financial stability.

“The exemplary collaboration of local educators, employers, and hiring managers support the District’s workforce,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “This hiring event is an opportunity for job seekers and local businesses to connect, which will open gateways to new, exciting career paths that can lead to economic prosperity for Washingtonians.”



Employers from across the region will be in attendance with on-the-spot job offer opportunities that include:

DC Coalition for the Homeless – case management;

W.C. Smith – real estate project management, security, painting, technical support, leasing specialization, and community management;

Kone Inc. – elevator service, construction sales;

Rodgers Brothers – truck drivers;

Carey’s Mechanical – plumber and apprentice;

M&M Appliance – warehousing, inventory analysis, delivery, and installation;

The Bozzuto Group – accounting and compliance; and

Pendry – hospitality professionals.

Registered employers are actively seeking local talent in the construction, education, administration, healthcare, and social services industries. All employers will meet, interview, and offer jobs to qualified candidates. Representatives from the Georgetown University Pivot Program and the University of the District of Columbia will be present for those interested educational and training opportunities.



The Department of Employment Services (DOES) is the District’s lead labor, workforce development agency, and is responsible for providing District residents with critical employment readiness and job training services. To learn more about apprenticeships, programs, and services offered at DOES, visit does.dc.gov or es.does.dc.gov.

