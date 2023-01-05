Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,821 in the last 365 days.

Department of Employment Services Hosts Project Empowerment and Career Connections Hiring Event for District Residents

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Department of Employment Services (DOES) Division of State Initiatives will host an in-person hiring event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for District residents to secure opportunities with local employers.
 
The Bowser Administration is committed to growing the middle class, and that begins with connecting employers to qualified DC talent. The DOES Division of State Initiatives opened event registration to the public, with invitations to former and current Project Empowerment participants. Pre-registered District residents who attend can gain sustainable skills and interview for jobs that may lead to employment and the achievement of financial stability.

“The exemplary collaboration of local educators, employers, and hiring managers support the District’s workforce,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “This hiring event is an opportunity for job seekers and local businesses to connect, which will open gateways to new, exciting career paths that can lead to economic prosperity for Washingtonians.”
 
Employers from across the region will be in attendance with on-the-spot job offer opportunities that include:

  • DC Coalition for the Homeless – case management;
  • W.C. Smith – real estate project management, security, painting, technical support, leasing specialization, and community management;
  • Kone Inc. – elevator service, construction sales;
  • Rodgers Brothers – truck drivers;
  • Carey’s Mechanical – plumber and apprentice;
  • M&M Appliance – warehousing, inventory analysis, delivery, and installation;
  • The Bozzuto Group – accounting and compliance; and
  • Pendry – hospitality professionals.

Registered employers are actively seeking local talent in the construction, education, administration, healthcare, and social services industries. All employers will meet, interview, and offer jobs to qualified candidates. Representatives from the Georgetown University Pivot Program and the University of the District of Columbia will be present for those interested educational and training opportunities.
 
The Department of Employment Services (DOES) is the District’s lead labor, workforce development agency, and is responsible for providing District residents with critical employment readiness and job training services. To learn more about apprenticeships, programs, and services offered at DOES, visit does.dc.gov or es.does.dc.gov.  
 

You just read:

Department of Employment Services Hosts Project Empowerment and Career Connections Hiring Event for District Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.