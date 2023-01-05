Submit Release
Bausch + Lomb Announces Participation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Bausch + Lomb Corporation, BLCO ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that Joseph C. Papa, chief executive officer, and Sam Eldessouky, executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 9, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET).

A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch + Lomb website at: https://ir.bausch.com/investors/events-presentations.

About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

