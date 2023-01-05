Avalara Appoints Kimberly Deobald as Chief Revenue Officer and Announces New Executive Team Members

Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of global sales and go-to-market leader Kimberly Deobald as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Her responsibilities include shaping and aligning the company's marketing, revenue operations, and sales performance and strategy.

Deobald brings more than 20 years of experience building and leading high-performance sales and operations teams to Avalara. She has led customer success, partnership, and sales teams for technology companies, including several roles at IBM. Deobald comes to Avalara from Varicent, a leading sales performance management software company, where she served as General Manager for the company's Revenue Intelligence business unit.

"Kimberly is a proven SaaS sales leader with a track record of scaling sales functions for growth and profitability," said Scott McFarlane, CEO and co-founder of Avalara. "She'll play a critical role in Avalara's future growth globally as she sets the strategy and brings alignment across the company's revenue operations."

Avalara also announced two promotions to the company's executive team. Liz Armbruester has been promoted to EVP, Customer and Compliance Operations, to oversee the company's global compliance and payments teams, as well as its global customer excellence, support, go live, and professional services teams. This end-to-end customer delivery role will drive efficiency across an improved customer experience. Jay Lee has been promoted to EVP and Chief Marketing Officer to oversee global marketing strategy and operations. Lee has led marketing at Avalara since 2019, and the elevation of his role represents the awareness and demand opportunity ahead of the tax automation industry.

Deobald's appointment comes after Avalara's May 2022 announcement of Ee Lyn Khoo as Chief People Officer.

