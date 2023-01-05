Global GMP Protein (E. coli) Contract Manufacturing Market to Surpass US$ 1,439.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global GMP protein (E. coli) contract manufacturing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 685.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global GMP Protein (E. coli) Contract Manufacturing Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, Creative Enzymes, a company providing a variety of medical enzymes and industrial enzymes, announced the launch of Kex2 Protease from Saccharomyces cerevisiae, recombinant, for the cleavage of secreted peptides in yeast exogenous protein expression. Kex2 is a recombinant protease expressed by genetic engineering technology and is a calcium-dependent protein hydrolase that can specifically recognize and cleave the C-terminal peptide bond of ArgArg, Lys-Arg, and others.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global GMP protein (E. coli) contract manufacturing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period due to increasing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions by the key players. For instance, in August 2022, BioIVT, a leading provider of biospecimens, research models, and services for drug and diagnostic development, announced that it had acquired Cypex, a renowned manufacturer of recombinant xenobiotic metabolizing enzymes. Cypex’s extensive enzyme portfolio covers a wide range of proteins involved in drug metabolism.

Among product type, the enzymes segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing inorganic growth strategies such as agreements to increase the production of GMP (good manufacturing production)-grade production enzymes. For instance, in November 2021, ARTES Biotechnology, a Germany-based biopharmaceutical CRO (Contract Research Organization), announced a development and license agreement with Cellumed Co. Ltd., a tissue graft company based in South Korea, for the generation of microbial production cell lines, methods, and documentation for the cGMP manufacturing of two enzymes required for the manufacturing of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. ARTES provides cell line engineering based on yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae; Hansenula polymorpha, syn. Pichia angusta) and bacterial (E. coli) expression platforms.

On the basis of application, the gene therapy segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to increase their production capacity by the key players. For instance, in February 2021, Catalent, Inc, a multinational company and a global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell, and gene therapies, and Delphi Genetics, a plasmid DNA (pDNA) cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that they had entered into an agreement whereby Catalent, Inc will acquire 100% of the shares of Delphi Genetics. Moreover, Catalent, Inc. announced the launch of plasmid DNA (pDNA) development and manufacturing services at its Rockville, Maryland, U.S. facility. Under the terms of the agreement, Catalent, Inc will also acquire Delphi’s proprietary STABY technology, an antibiotic-free selection system for plasmid and protein production in E. coli, which had been validated and licensed.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global GMP protein (E. coli) contract manufacturing market include Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abcam plc, GenScript, Biomay AG, SOL GROUP, Proteintech Group, Inc., Nordmark Pharma GmbH, Sino Biological, Inc., Abnova Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Arcline Investment Management LP, Abgenex, Xpress Biologics, Avid Bioservices Inc, Bio-Techne, Northway Biotech, Aldevron, Institut Mérieux, PerkinElmer Inc., Creative BioMart, Profacgen, ProBioGen AG, 53Biologics, Leadgene Biomedical, Inc., Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Avioq, Inc, Biovian Oy, KBI Biopharma, GTP Bioways, QIAGEN, Suzhou Novoprotein Technology Co., Ltd., ACROBiosystems, Kactus, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global GMP Protein (E. coli) Contract Manufacturing Market, By Product Type: Cytokines Growth Factors Enzymes DNA polymerase Protease Trypsin Nuclease Benzonase Cas9 Nucleases Others IVT Enzymes Others Hormones Antigens Others

Global GMP Protein (E. coli) Contract Manufacturing Market, By Application: Gene Therapy Cell Therapy

Global GMP Protein (E. coli) Contract Manufacturing Market, By Method: In-Vivo Ex-Vivo

Global GMP Protein (E. coli) Contract Manufacturing Market, By End User: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Others

Global GMP Protein (E. coli) Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





