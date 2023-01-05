Sharonview Federal Credit Union Taps New Chief Risk Officer

Indian Land, S.C., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union , one of the nation's top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce the promotion of Shaundra Warren to Chief Risk Officer. It is Warren's second post on Sharonview's executive leadership team since her 2021 promotion to Senior Vice President of Enterprise Risk and Organization Change Management.

As Chief Risk Officer, Warren's charge is to ensure effective and efficient governance of Sharonview's enterprise risk. Additionally, she is responsible for enabling business strategic planning across the organization.

Warren joined Sharonview in December 2016 as Assistant Vice President of Loss Mitigation.

"In her time with Sharonview, Shaundra has been an effective leader and manager in the deployment of our Enterprise Risk Management framework," said Herb White, president and CEO. "Additionally, Shaundra has helped streamline our Operational Excellence process and provided oversight to the Loss Mitigation, Enterprise Risk, Member Experience Center, and Project Management teams while also offering guidance on decisions affecting Sharonview's strategic vision. She is incredibly well suited to her elevated role."

