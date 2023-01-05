Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Announces New Leadership Roles in UK Executive & Professional Lines Business

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has announced the following leadership appointments in its UK Executive & Professional Lines business: Jess Kirby has been named Head of Executive & Professional Lines, responsible for the management and leadership of BHSI's Commercial Management Liability, Financial Institutions and Professional Indemnity businesses. Jess is stepping into the role previously occupied by Chris Warrior who will focus on driving technical underwriting excellence across each of BHSI's Executive & Professional Lines segments. Additionally, Tom Harris has been named Head of Commercial Management Liability, replacing Jess Kirby.

"BHSI moves into 2023 with exceptionally strong momentum in our Executive & Professional Lines business," said Chris Colahan, Head of BHSI UK and Europe. "We look forward to continuing to provide customers and brokers with much-needed solutions that come with BHSI's financial stability, service excellence and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy."

Jess was previously Head of Commercial Management Liability, UK. She joined BHSI in 2018 as Senior Underwriter, Commercial D&O. With 15 years in the industry, she has held a variety of increasingly senior-level positions in the Executive & Professional Lines Business. Jess can continue to be reached at jessica.kirby@bhspecialty.com.

Chris Warrior joined BHSI in 2019 as Head of Management Liability, UK. Chris has 40 years of insurance experience and will be driving continued technical development across Executive and Professional Lines. Chris can continue to be reached at chris.warrior@bhspecialty.com.

Tom Harris joined BHSI in 2021 as Senior Underwriter, Commercial Management Liability. During his 15-year career, Tom has held a variety of increasingly senior financial lines-focused positions with both insurers and brokers. Tom can continue to be reached at thomas.harris@bhspecialty.com.

Rounding out BHSI's UK Executive & Professional Lines leadership team are Janine McGriskin, Head of Financial Lines, Dave Harries, Executive Underwriter and Maeve Kelleher, Head of Claims.

BHSI provides a full line of Executive & Professional Lines coverages to customers in the U.K., Europe and worldwide, including executive liability, cyber, professional lines, and transactional liability insurance. Multinational programs are available with local policies in 170 countries.

