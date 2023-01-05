FiscalNote to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10, 2023

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it will participate and present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place in New York City, New York. Tim Hwang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

A webcast of the event will be available at the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/note/2266782, and an on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the Events & Presentations page of the FiscalNote investor relations website at https://investors.fiscalnote.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote NOTE is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005123/en/