Blue Meteor Appoints Industry Veteran Kerry Young as President and COO

Blue Meteor, a leader in product information management, announced today the appointment of PIM / MDM industry veteran Kerry Young as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his role as President and COO, he will be leading all aspects of Blue Meteor's operations, including company and product strategy, marketing, global sales and business development, product, delivery, and support.

Young brings with him more than 20 years of leadership experience in Enterprise PIM software. In 2002 he co-founded Ennovative, a PIM solution provider where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. In 2006, Ennovative was acquired by EnterWorks. While at EnterWorks, Kerry held various leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer. During this time, EnterWorks emerged as a global leader in PIM and MDM, including holding leadership positions in both the Forrester and IDC PIM analyst reports. Under Mr. Young's leadership, EnterWorks grew revenues by more than 50% per year for four successive years. Young also led EnterWorks global expansion into Europe, Asia, and South America. In 2019, EnterWorks was acquired by Winshuttle, where Young served as VP and GM of the EnterWorks line of business, and in 2021, EnterWorks was acquired by Precisely, where he held a similar role.

"I am thrilled to be joining a company and team of this caliber," said Young. "Blue Meteor has a strong and exciting product portfolio. The opportunity to be a part of Blue Meteor's growth and innovation journey is very exciting." Young adds, "Blue Meteor is widely recognized in the industry for its customer-centric, solutions-oriented approach with a commitment to high-quality products and operational excellence. There are significant growth opportunities ahead for the business and I look forward to working with the Blue Meteor team as we lead the Company through its next stage of growth."

Blue Meteor is leading the way in redefining Product Information Management. Blue Meteor's Amaze Product Experience Cloud is an end-to-end, integrated product data management solution that enables the entire product data lifecycle. The Cloud includes a suite of intelligent, purpose-built product content management solutions and microservices powered by automation and data science that enable companies and member communities to build and activate more meaningful product experiences at scale.

"Kerry is a tremendous leader with an excellent track record of growing enterprise software businesses. He brings the right combination of commercial, operational, and strategic experience necessary to direct and successfully execute Blue Meteor's long-term plan. We are elated to have Kerry join the team and are confident that he will effectively lead Blue Meteor in driving continued growth into the future," said Sanjay Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Blue Meteor. Agarwal adds, "As Blue Meteor continues its aggressive growth plans, Kerry's deep knowledge of the Product Information Management industry and the market will be instrumental to our team's success."

Amaze Product Experience Cloud is transforming how B2B and B2B2C companies, member communities, and ecosystems acquire, manage, transform, deliver, and exchange product content. Developed by Blue Meteor, Amaze Product Experience Cloud is an end-to-end, integrated product data management solution powered by data science that enables the entire product data lifecycle - enabling these organizations to deliver amazing, relevant, in-context product experiences across all channels at scale. Blue Meteor's commitment to customer success makes it the trusted choice for leading B2B and B2B2C organizations such as Grainger, Office Depot, AutoAnything, IBT Industrial, Sandvik, Bearing Services, and ISI. For more information, visit http://www.amazepxm.com.

