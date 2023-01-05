Attorney General Tong Statement on Tragic Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams
Press Releases
01/05/2023
Attorney General Tong Statement on Tragic Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement on the tragic death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
“I met Q before he became a state legislator when he was an advocate for a local school in Stamford, and I can only think of one word to describe him—hopeful. Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility. He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational. We need his light more than ever, and that’s why it is so hard to lose him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife and his family and the community that he loved and served,” said Attorney General Tong.
