Press Releases

01/05/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement on Tragic Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement on the tragic death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.

“I met Q before he became a state legislator when he was an advocate for a local school in Stamford, and I can only think of one word to describe him—hopeful. Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility. He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational. We need his light more than ever, and that’s why it is so hard to lose him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife and his family and the community that he loved and served,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov



Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov