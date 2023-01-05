Global Sports Apparel Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $267,576.3 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 4.8% during the Estimated Timeframe 2021-2028 [112-Pages] | Released by Research Dive

The global sports apparel market is expected to experience prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising number of fitness-conscious individuals all across the globe. Based on end-user, the men's sports apparel sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have expansive growth opportunities.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global sports apparel market is projected to generate a revenue of $267,576.3 million and grow at a CAGR of 4.8% throughout the analysis timeframe from 2021 to 2028.

As per our analysts, with the increasing number of health and fitness-conscious individuals all across the globe, the sports apparel market is expected to witness progressive growth during the forecast timeframe. Besides, the growing number of individuals of all age groups participating in various physical activities such as running, swimming, playing football, doing yoga, and many more are expected to upsurge the growth of the market over the analysis period. Moreover, various benefits offered by sports apparel such as providing comfort, elegant look, and support during performing high-intensity exercises are expected to create massive growth opportunities throughout the forecast period. However, the availability of various counterfeit products may impede the growth of the market over the analysis timeframe.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the sports apparel market into segments based on end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of Sports Apparel Market

End-User: Men’s Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The men's sports apparel sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $128,300.3 million during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of sports apparel among men as they offer excellent comfort, trendy look, and prevent injury during the workout is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.

Distribution Channel: Discount Stores Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The discount stores sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $84,981.6 million during the analysis period. This is mainly due to the increasing popularity of discount stores as these stores offer products from international brands such as Adidas, Nike, and many more. Moreover, these stores provide authentic products that can be purchased directly from the manufacturer with attractive discounts which are predicted to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst or schedule a call to get the latest Trends of Sports Apparel Market

Asia-Pacific Region to Have Wide Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of the sports apparel market is predicted to generate a revenue of $96,724.4 million throughout the analysis timeframe. This is majorly because of the increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences towards a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of young individuals in this region involving themselves in various physical activities and sports is expected to thrive the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Sports Apparel Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the sports apparel market. This is mainly due to the complete lockdown across many countries which led to cause supply chain disruptions and hence halted the manufacturing processes worldwide. Moreover, the import-export regulations imposed by the governments have led to increasing order cancellations from foreign clients and caused stockpiling of goods. The closure of gyms and fitness centers due to social distancing norms has further declined the demand for sports apparel during the pandemic period.

Triangulate Sports Apparel Market report data as per your Requirements & Avail 10%OFF

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the sports apparel market include

Nike Inc.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

New Balance

PUMA SE

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Fila

Under Armour Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Umbro

Adidas AG

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to procure a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in May 2021, a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, introduced its new product namely NITRO foam, which is specifically engineered for female runners. This product is designed to optimize the performance of female athletes.

In addition, the report also summarizes other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Sports Apparel Market:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521