The Report on Global Automotive Axle Market size is growing $35.00 Bn USD in 2029 with expected CAGR of 2.66% every year
The Global Automotive Axle Market was $29.00 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 2.66% year on year, it will reach $35.00 Billion USD in 2029.
Comprehensive details on the Automotive Axles market
The part of a vehicle that transfers force from the engine to the wheels is called an automotive axle. The component of the car that joins the wheel to the axle is also known as this. The axle typically consists of three distinct parts: a shaft, an inner hub, and an outer hub. The engine is connected to the outer hub, which has bearings that enable rotation. Because it is joined to the wheel and equipped with bearings, the inner hub can also rotate. A bearing is located at each end of the shaft, which connects the two hubs.
One of the most crucial parts of an automobile is the axle. It must be able to do this reliably and quickly because it is in charge of sending power from the engine to the wheels. Axle technology has a bright future because so many new technologies are being created just for this part. The rise in sales is the result of rising interest in electric and driverless vehicles as well as rising sales of sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The market also gains from the rise in demand for luxury automobiles.
Analysis of market and environmental segments
The most popular kind of axle is the propeller shaft. A metal or plastic propeller is used in its straightforward design to turn the wheel. This sort of axle has the benefit of being lightweight and simple to produce. The wheel is connected to one side of the half shaft, and the propeller to the other.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the automotive axle market are increasing demand from the passenger vehicle, SUV & truck segment owing to stringent emission norms and growing popularity of hybrid vehicles. In addition, advancements in technology such as234 V8 engines and autonomous vehicles are also fuelling growth in this market.
North America dominates the global automotive axle market with a share witness high growth owing to increasing demand from the U.S. market and improvement in economic conditions across other regions such as Canada and Mexico. Europe is second largest player in the global automotive axle market. The region is witnessing growth owing to increase in sales of commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks, which are benefitting from growing adoption of electrification initiatives by OEMs across the region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a highest rate amongst all regions due to increase in sales of electric vehicles and growing preference for lightweight products among buyers. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa account for the global automotive axle market share.
Leading manufacturers and suppliers of automobile navigation systems
The Automotive Axle market is projected to grow owing to rising demand from both passenger and commercial vehicles. The market is dominated by major players such as GKN (UK), NTN (Japan), SDS (Germany), Dana (US), Nexteer (Japan), Hyundai-Wia (South Korea), IFA Rotorion (Italy), ArvinMeritor Inc. (US), AAM Motor Vehicles AG. Neapco Inc. JTEKT Corp. Yuandong Group Ltd. Wanxiang Group Ltd Showa Corp Lingyun Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.(China) Guansheng Steering Systems Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(China) GNA Enterprises LLC Fawer Inc Hengli Specialty Vehicles Co.,Ltd Danchuan Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Lantong Heavy Industry Corporation( China ) Talbros Engineering, Inc. Dongfeng Motors Corporation Golden Motor Holdings Sinotruk Industries.
Market segments for Automotive Axles
The demand for Automotive Axles is primarily driven by the following industries:
• Propeller Shaft
• Half Shaft
• Axle Shaft
• Others
The following are just a few of the numerous Automotive Axles applications available today:
• Passenger Vehicle
• SUV & Truck
• Commercial Vehicle
• Others
For the following regions, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and immediate projections are carefully taken into consideration.
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Russian-Ukrainian War repercussions and COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on the automotive axle market and will probably do so going forward. This is due to the fact that widespread recalls and a rise in the need for replacement parts are realities that automakers must now deal with. Due to ongoing safety concerns among consumers and in light of the recent spate of high-profile accidents, buyers of new cars are also hesitant to do so. The industry is additionally dealing with a labor shortage and a slowdown in production as a result of Brexit. Over the coming years, all of these factors are anticipated to reduce demand for automotive axles.
Market developments and difficulties for Automotive Axles
Drive shaft technology must be used by automakers and suppliers in order to reduce emissions and save on gasoline. The demand is being driven by automakers who need the lightweight drive shaft to meet strict emission standards. According to estimates, this will boost the market for vehicle drive shafts. In the near future, developing nations like India, China, Brazil, and Mexico also want to adopt emission standards that are comparable to Euro 6. It is projected that the adoption of these changes by developing nations, which are also experiencing increasing car manufacturing, will increase demand for pollution control devices internationally. The global market share of sports utility vehicles and multi-utility vehicles has climbed, according to automakers.
Additionally, automakers have created vehicles with all-wheel drive (AWD) and four-wheel drive thanks to advances in vehicle drive technology (4WD).
Vehicles with AWD and 4WD employ two drive shafts rather than one to transfer power to the front and back wheels.
Numerous difficulties are being faced by the "Automotive Axle" market, including the following: The market is expanding as a result of increasing automotive demand and sales. The expansion of electric vehicle production is anticipated to boost market expansion. The market's expansion is anticipated to be supported by various players investing more money in research and development. Innovation in this market is anticipated to be encouraged by growing awareness of the environmental impact of conventional automotive axles.
Benefits for Market Players and Stakeholders
• The connection between the wheels and the ground that is required for a vehicle to move is made possible by an axle, which functions as the center
hub.
• Depending on the type of vehicle, different types of automotive axles are available.
• A drive axle or a differential are other names for an automotive axle.
