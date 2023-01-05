Submit Release
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2022 earnings release on Thursday February 9, 2023, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday February 10, 2023, at 11:00 am ET.

  What:  Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings Call 
       
  When: February 10, 2023 
    11:00 am ET 
       
  Where: www.mohawkind.com
    Select Investor Information 
       
  How: Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
    Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10174405/f5843bf1fd
    Live Conference Call:         Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada)
      Dial 1-412-317-1843 (Int’l)

                                                
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through March 10, 2023, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 7424780.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239

 

 


