Peptide Synthesis Market is estimated to be US$ 10.8 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Equipment and Others), By Technology (Hybrid Technology, Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), and Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, and Others) and By End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Contract Research Organization (CRO), and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peptide Synthesis and its applications are increasing due to development in bioengineering and biotechnology sector and also used for various research purposes which includes, antibiotic drug development, cancer diagnosis & treatment, mapping of epitope, production of vaccine & antibodies, etc. Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) method is carried out on solid support called as resin. The specific characters of peptide like high specificity, high bioactivity, and low toxicity has made them more attractive therapeutic agents. Peptides has ability to synthesize in solution medium on solid support and combination of solid & solution synthesis. Peptide Synthesis is carried out by solid-phase method. The solution method is preferred by pharmaceutical companies. Peptide vaccines has become the important part of new generation vaccine systems. Synthetic Peptide vaccines consist of 20 to 30 amino acids which contains specific epitope of corresponding antigen against various diseases. Synthetic peptide based drugs that are labelled by radio-chemically different techniques are used in routine clinical applications for diagnosis & therapy of diseases. Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) with radiolabeled pharmaceuticals has become suitable & promising next generation therapy method for inoperable patients who are having metastatic tumor. Various advantages of peptide vaccines has helped in enabling the peptides to be preferred in vaccine technology. Easy, rapid, inexpensive and high purity synthesis of peptides by using microwave assisted solid-phase peptide synthesis method has become the important advantage for use of peptides in vaccine systems. Synthesized peptide antigens are fully characterized by analytical methods. Peptide vaccines are typically water soluble and has high stability. Peptide vaccines are customized by using peptide epitope of one or more antigens. Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) and radiolabeled somatostatin (SST) peptide analogues are highly effective treatment agents. Peptide analogues are metabolically stable in clinical applications. Bombesin and somatostatin antagonist peptide analogues has become best for receptor targeting. Peptides produced for vaccines, drugs, and therapeutics will become the solution for incurable diseases like cancer and lots of epidemic diseases. However, wide applications has enhanced the peptide synthesis market growth.

The report “Peptide Synthesis Market, By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Equipment and Others), By Technology (Hybrid Technology, Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), and Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, and Others) and By End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Contract Research Organization (CRO), and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In January 2022, BASF SE has launched new ‘Peptovitae’ series which is a new range of dermocosmetic peptides that help to revolutionize the cosmetic industries. Newly launched ‘Peptovitae’ developed in Asia by an exclusive relationship with Caregen (Koren based company) a global leader in biomimetic peptide research & development. Newly launched ‘Peptovitae’ series addresses various range of skin concerns which are traditionally associated with the use of peptides. These new creation offer personal skin care benefits, Peptovitae Matrix - combatting signs of aging, Peptovitae Clear - moisturizing skin, Peptovitae Bright – enhance the brightness of skin, Peptovitae Derma – soothing skin prone to dryness and itching.

In November 2022, Lonza has launched new capsule for delivering acid-sensitive active pharmaceutical ingredients to Intestine. Newly launched ‘Capsugel Enprotect’ simplifies the manufacturing process for accelerating drug development & expedite first in human timelines. This capsule meets an effective oral delivery solutions which targets peptides, small molecules, proteins, and RNA-based therapeutics.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the Peptide Synthesis market is rising research & development activities, and wide use in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. Synthetic peptide based drugs that are labelled by radio-chemically different techniques are used in routine clinical applications for diagnosis & therapy of diseases. Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) with radiolabeled pharmaceuticals has become suitable & promising next generation therapy method for inoperable patients who are having metastatic tumor. Radiolabeled peptide ligand has become the effective vectors for detection & treatment of tumor cells which are overexpressing the receptors that specifically bind the ligands. Solid phase peptide synthesis has become the most convenient method for synthesizing peptides, thus need for longer chain structure & unnatural amino acid peptide has been emerged with identification of pathological & physiological functions of peptides by improvement in bioengineering, molecular biology and medical imaging areas. Peptides produced for vaccines, drugs, and therapeutics will become the solution for incurable diseases like cancer and lots of epidemic diseases. However, wide applications of Peptide Synthesis in pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost the demand for target market growth over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5030

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Peptide Synthesis Market, By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Equipment and Others), By Technology (Hybrid Technology, Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), and Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, and Others) and By End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Contract Research Organization (CRO), and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”





To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Peptide-Synthesis-Market-5030

Key Market Insights from the report:

Peptide Synthesis Market accounted for US$ 4.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 10.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2%. The Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, Application, End-Users and Region.

Based on Product, Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented into Reagents & Consumables, Equipment and others.

Based on Technology, Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented into Hybrid Technology, Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), and Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS).

Based on Application, Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented into Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, and others.

Based on End-Users, Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Contract Research Organization (CRO), and others.

By Region, the Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Peptide Synthesis Market:

The prominent players operating in the Peptide Synthesis Market includes, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kaneka Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bachem Holding AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Syngene, CEM Corporation, Lonza, Biotage AB, Novo Nordisk A/S, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Product Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Reagents & Consumables Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Equipment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Technology, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hybrid Technology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Peptide Synthesis Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Infectious Diseases Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cardiovascular Disease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Respiratory Disease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Peptide Synthesis Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Research Institutes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



To know more: Click here

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Report:

1. Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Type (Branded Peptide and Generic Peptide), By Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Disease, Respiratory Disease, Infectious Disease, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral Administration, Parenteral Administration and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

2. Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market, By Drug (Liraglutide, Exenatide and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

3. Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market, By Type (Peptide-Pulsed Dendritic Cancer Vaccine, Personalized Peptide Vaccine, Multivalent Peptide Vaccine, and Others), and By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com