Global Pulmonary Surfactant Market to Surpass US$ 822.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global pulmonary surfactant market is estimated to be valued at US$ 578.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pulmonary Surfactant Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as scientific advancement and patent claim, which is expected to drive the global pulmonary surfactant market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, announced it has filed a Track One prioritized application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent stemming from an application it filed previously under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). Under this USPTO program, the new istaroxime patent is expected to receive examination and final disposition within one year of priority status being granted, rather than the customary three years of examination anticipated by the USPTO for non-prioritized examinations. Windtree took this step to strengthen the istaroxime patent estate.

Moreover, in October 2021, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance of new patent claims for istaroxime administration. A notice of allowance is issued by the USPTO to indicate that the application has passed examination. When the patent is issued by the USPTO in the near future, it will provide new intellectual property protection for istaroxime until late 2039.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as signing distribution and agreements owing to the increasinge pulmonary surfactant market. For instance, in December 2021, Aerogen Pharma, pharmaceutical company, and Nuance Pharma, a biopharma with late‐stage clinical programs company, announce an exclusive agreement to join forces in Greater China to develop a superior, non‐invasive approach to treatment of RDS, respiratory distress syndrome, a life‐threatening condition of preterm infants associated with long‐term lung health issues in survivors.

Among type, animal derived surfactant segment generated significant revenue in 2022, owing to increasing incidence of respiratory diseases worldwide. For instance, on May 3, 2022, a report was published in Frontiers Media, a publisher of peer-reviewed open access scientific journals currently, which reported that the pulmonary surfactant mitigate and reverse ARDS, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, by reducing alveolar surface tension and improving pulmonary mechanical properties, while also exerting anti-inflammatory and antiviral effects. The application of pulmonary surfactant provide an effective strategy for the treatment of respiratory diseases.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global pulmonary surfactant market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic lung disease in region. For instance, in February 2021, according to the reports published in National Center for Biotechnology Information, stated about Prevalence and clinical characteristics of perinatal chronic lung disease by infant gestational age in the U.S. which resulted as higher number of infected infants were reported during the study. Approximately 300 infants born at >32 wGA (weeks’ gestational age) are diagnosed with CLD (Chronic Liver Disease), Perinatal chronic lung disease, annually in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global pulmonary surfactant market include Boehinger Ingelheim, AbbVie Inc, Chiesi Farmaceutici, ONY Biotech Inc., Lyomark Pharma, Abbott, Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, Tekzima (Noargen), Biomatik, Nanjing Norris Pharm Technology, Reddot Biotech.

Market Segmentation:

Global Pulmonary Surfactant Market, By Type Synthetic Pulmonary Surfactant Animal Derived Surfactant

Global Pulmonary Surfactant Market, By Drug Type Poractant alfa Lucinactant Calfactant

Global Pulmonary Surfactant Market, By Indications Global Pulmonary Surfactant Market Respiratory Infections Obstructive lung Diseases Others (chronic lung disease of prematurity, and surfactant protein-B deficiency)

Global Pulmonary Surfactant Market, By Route of Administration Intratracheal Injectable

Global Pulmonary Surfactant Market, By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Pulmonary Surfactant Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



