Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size is valued at $7.40 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach $9.80 Bn USD in 2029
Comprehensive details on the Automotive Drive Shafts Market
Drive shafts are mechanical parts used to transmit the amount of torque to a vehicle's rear wheels or other powertrain equipment. They are also known as propeller shafts or prop shafts. Driveshafts for automobiles are more reliable and rarely need maintenance.
A particular kind of mechanical system that transmits power from the engine to the wheels is the drive shaft in an automobile. They are composed of a driveshaft, pulleys, and gears, among other components. The driveshaft transfers power from the engine to the wheels and joins the engine and transmission. For vehicles that must move quickly, like racecars and sports cars, this system is crucial.
Analysis of market and environmental segments
The Automotive Drive Shaft market is segmented on the basis of flexible drive shafts, torque tube drive-shaft, and Hotchkiss drive-shaft. The flexible drive-shaft segment is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Torque tube drive-shaf t is estimated to account for a majority of the market owing to its advantages such as high torque and low noise. The Hotchkiss drive-shaft segment is projected to witness growth in response to rising demand for performance vehicles.
The automotive drive shaft market is expected to grow owing to the growing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. The market is segmented on the basis of types, such as rear drive shaft, front drive shafts, and all-wheel drive shafts. Rear-drive shafts are mainly used in passenger vehicles, while front and all-wheel drive shafts are used in commercial vehicles.
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of the automotive drive shaft market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in terms of value sales during the period 2016-2021. Latin America is projected to grow at a slower rate than other regions, owing to the high prevalence of diesel and gasoline engines in this region. The Middle East & Africa is projected to witness the highest growth rate among all regions, due to increasing investments in electrification and hybridization initiatives by major car manufacturers.
Leading manufacturers and suppliers of automobile navigation systems
Some of the key market players in this market include NTN Corporation, Dana Holding Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Company (Korea), Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd., American Axle Manufacturing Inc., JTEKT Corp., Neapco Inc., ArvinMeritor Inc., Showa Denko Kabushiki Kaisha (SDK), SDS Corp., Yuandong Group Corporation Ltd., Wanxiang Group Corporation Ltd., Guansheng Group Co. Ltd., Lingyun Industrial Co. Ltd. (Lingyun Drive Shafts), Hengli Automobile Engineering Co. Ltd. (Hebei Hengli Automobile Parts Manufacturer Co.), Danchuan Industry & Commerce Co.(Danchuan Drive Shaft Factory), IFA Rotorion GmbH (Brand: Mabuchi).
Market segments for automotive drive shafts:
The demand for automotive drive shafts is primarily driven by the following industries:
• Flexible Drive-Shaft
• Torque Tube Drive-Shaft
• Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft
The following are just a few of the numerous automotive drive shafts applications available today:
• Passenger Vehicles
• Commercial Vehicles
For the following regions, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and immediate projections are carefully taken into consideration.
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Russian-Ukrainian War repercussions and COVID-19
The current COVID-19 pandemic is significantly affecting the market for automotive drive shafts. The automotive industry's growing demand for greater fuel economy and lower emissions, as well as the rising popularity of electric vehicles, are the main forces behind this growth. This growth will probably be temporarily halted by the COVID-19 outbreak, though.
Market drivers and difficulties for automotive drive shafts
The major factors driving the automotive drive shaft market are the rising concern for fuel efficiency, the implementation of strict regulations by the international emission control authorities, and the development of drive shafts by manufacturers without compromising on their performance and rigidity. The growth of the automotive drive shaft market is accelerated by the rising production and sales of all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles due to the installation of two drive shafts in these vehicles, the high demand for hollow drive shafts due to their flexibility and improved performance over the traditional and heavy solid type, and their use for sustaining multiple torques received from the engine.
The need to increase fuel efficiency as well as the rising demand for lightweight and compact engines are the main obstacles this market must overcome. Additionally, market growth is anticipated in the upcoming years due to the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.
Benefits for Market Players and Stakeholders
• In automobiles, drive shafts are used to transmit power from the engine to the wheels.
• Additionally, they are employed to transmit torque from the engine to the gears that drive the wheels.
• In addition to lasting a very long time, a high-quality drive shaft will also make driving and operating your car more convenient.
• Increased adoption of electric vehicles, rising demand for automated driving systems, and rising R&D expenditures across the automotive industry are
all contributing factors to the growth.
The following are some of the subjects covered by automotive drive shafts:
• Report Summary
• Research Area
• Trends in Global Growth
• Comparative Market Analysis by Key Players
• Type-by-type Data Breakdown for automotive drive shafts
• Data Regarding automotive drive shafts By Use
• Data on automotive drive shafts by Major Market Players
• Region-by-Region Data on automotive drive shafts
• Companies Covered (Company Information, Revenue, and Sales Data, Recent Development, Mergers & Acquisitions)
What makes market research so crucial for the automotive drive shafts sector?
• For any manufacturer thinking about outsourcing their production, automotive drive shafts are a good alternative.
• One can perform market analysis using automotive drive shafts to learn the typical cost of manufacturing outsourcing and any risks involved in
choosing a specific supplier.
• In-depth information about the current suppliers as well as insightful analyses of the manufacturing sector as a whole can be found there.
• This kind of report aims to aid the reader in comprehending and identifying the partners by outlining the advantages and disadvantages of each
partner.
