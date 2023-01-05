Mizuho OSI Introduces a New Candidate Experience with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting and Onboarding and HR Focal Point

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho OSI, a market leader in specialized surgical patient positioning, has partnered with HR Focal Point to implement SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and Onboarding. “It was a pleasure working with the Mizuho team and helping them to implement a state of the art Recruiting and Onboarding system,” HR Focal Point Consultants, Julie DeLaTorre and Dwight Jones stated.



Mizuho entrusted HR Focal Point’s seasoned consultants, Julie and Dwight, with its objectives to introduce an integrated end to end solution. HR Focal Point delivered on these objectives and optimized Mizuho’s SuccessFactors experience, adding SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, Recruiting Marketing, Onboarding (2.0) and Career Site Builder.

“The SuccessFactors Recruiting tool brought efficiencies to our Recruiters’ ability to source and engage the best talent while offering line-of-site recruiting analytics to provide intelligence and guidance along the entire hiring process,” said Mizuho’s Director of Human Resources, Peter Nyame.

Mizuho previously added the SAP SuccessFactors Enterprise Bundle to its Human Resources landscape, but required a reconfiguration to establish new workflows for its new HR department. HR Focal Point’s team provided consulting and project management expertise, and successfully completed the project in eight months. “The HR Focal Point team was very responsive, and the quality of their work is remarkably high,” Nyame added.

“Mizuho and HR Focal Point share a passion for streamlining HR systems and processes,” said HR Focal Point’s Vice President of Consulting Services, Jennifer Becker. “Mizuho is working diligently to create an engaging workforce and adding SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and Onboarding is one more step in the ladder to success for them. We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with Mizuho as they continue on their SAP SuccessFactors journey.”

The partnership with Mizuho is ongoing with HR Focal Point resources providing support for SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, Onboarding, Employee Central and Performance & Goals as well as bringing SuccessFactors Compensation live at the end of 2022.

About Mizuho OSI

Founded in 1978, Mizuho OSI’s portfolio includes specialty surgical tables along with surgical pressure injury abatement products. The company’s innovative solutions are staples at hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers around the world, a testament to Mizuho’s service and values.

Mizuho OSI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of a leading surgical table manufacturer Mizuho Corporation, founded in 1919 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Find out more about The Mizuho OSI Way by visiting the official website: https://www.mizuhosi.com/ .

About HR Focal Point

HR Focal Point is an innovative SAP SuccessFactors consulting and services organization that specializes in assisting clients in the implementation and support of the entire suite of SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management software and applications. The HCM solutions allow customers to use intelligence to strengthen engagement across the entire workforce, deliver new, meaningful workplace experiences and join a community defining the future of work. The industry-leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions help more than 6,700 customers around the world turn purpose into performance.

HR Focal Point helps companies of all sizes to maximize the value in their SAP on-premise and SuccessFactors solutions and helps organizations add more meaning into people’s work, creating engaged workforces that improve both performance and profit. The depth of knowledge and industry experience of our Experts allows our team to efficiently and effectively assess, propose and implement solutions that directly contribute to our clients’ ability to achieve their goals. If you would like to learn more about HR Focal Point or need help ensuring precision SAP SuccessFactors solutions please visit us at www.hrfocalpoint.com or call +1-855-GO-4-HRFP (464.4737).

For more information, visit the HR Focal Point website .